DePaul Art Museum cancelling exhibition reception amid COVID-19 fears

Amid growing concerns of COVID-19, the DePaul Art Museum (DPAM) announced that they are canceling the opening reception for a new exhibition.

In an announcement from director and chief curator Julie Rodrigues Widholm released Wednesday, a planned reception for “The World to Come: Art in the Age of the Anthropocene” set to take place on March 19 has been canceled.

“The health of our visitors and staff is a priority for DPAM,” the statement reads.

The exhibition will be available for viewing during regular hours beginning March 20.

The statement instructs to monitor DPAM’s website and social media for further updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.