Big East to cancel all spring sports competition

Big East conference logo displayed in place of the DePaul Athletics logo underneath the jumbotron for the Big East Championship at Wintrust Arena.

The Big East athletic conference is canceling all spring sports for the remainder of the season, they announced in a press release on Thursday afternoon. This decision to cancel comes after the NCAA made the decision earlier to cancel its spring and winter championships.

Earlier today, the Big East men’s basketball tournament was canceled at halftime of the first quarterfinal between St. John’s and Creighton. The game at Madison Square Garden in New York was already being played with limited attendance, with just team personnel, players, assorted immediate family and media in the arena.

“The BIG EAST Conference has announced the cancellation of all 2020 BIG EAST spring sports competitions, effectively immediately,” the release said. “This decision follows today’s NCAA announcement to cancel all winter and spring championships.”

The NCAA joins the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, and various soccer leagues in canceling activities.

As well as both basketball teams, the DePaul men’s and women’s tennis, men’s golf, softball, and track and field’s seasons will be canceled.