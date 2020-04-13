DePaul alum Quigley defeats Chris Paul, advances in NBA Horse tournament

Allie Quigley, a former DePaul women's basketball player from 2004-08, signed a multi-year contract extension with the Chicago Sky on Feb. 19.

Former DePaul women’s star Allie Quigley has made her name as one of the best shooters in the WNBA as a member of the Chicago Sky. And her shooting prowess was on full display Sunday night when she beat 10 time NBA all-star Chris Paul in the first round of the NBA Horse Tournament on ESPN.

Quigley (class of 2008) joined WNBA legend Tamika Catchings, Paul, Zach Lavine, Paul Pierce, Chauncey Billups, Trae Young and Mike Conley in the tournament, broadcasted remotely from each player’s home.

Quigley and Paul went shot for shot to start off the matchup before Paul picked up an H. The WNBA star then drilled a shot while sitting down that Paul couldn’t reciprocate. Paul got all the way to H-O-R before Quigley missed one of Paul’s shots.

“I can make your shots, but I can’t make my own,” Paul said.

Quigley won the matchup off of a bank-in free throw, advancing to the next round which is set to air on Thursday on ESPN.

Her opponent? Fellow Chicago professional basketball star Zach Lavine, who dispatched Paul Pierce in the first round.

Catchings didn’t fare as well as Quigley as she fell to Conley in the first round. Billups pulled off a comeback against Young, who had an H-O-R lead.

The winner of Quigley and Lavine will face off against the winner of Billups/Conley.