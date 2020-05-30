Chicago announces new efforts to boost Census participation
Chicago officials are turning to texting and a roving van providing Wi-Fi access to encourage participation in the U.S. Census.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the programs on Friday. The coronavirus pandemic has prevented more traditional efforts of encouraging participation, including in-person canvassing and group events.
Chicago Cares, a nonprofit working with the city, created a program that lets Chicagoans volunteer to text other residents and encourage them to complete the census.
The city also plans to use a neon green van dubbed a “mobile Census center” that will travel to food banks, face mask distribution sites and other events and provide Wi-Fi access to let people complete the Census digitally.
According to city officials, 53% of Chicagoans have responded to the Census so far. That’s short of Lightfoot’s 75% goal and the 66% participation rate during the last Census.
“Now more than ever it is critical for Chicago’s residents to fill out their Census forms and make themselves count,” Lightfoot said.
