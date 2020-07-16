Kelly Campbell signs with the Xcyde Angels

Kelly Campbell, DePaul’s standout senior during this past season, has officially signed to play with the Xcyde Angels of the Damen-Basketball-Bundesliga (DBBL) for the 2020-21 season.

“I am very excited to be joining the Nördlingen Angels and I’m looking forward to getting some wins,” she said on the team’s Instagram page.

The New Jersey native will travel to Nördlingen, Germany where she will play professionally for the Angels and continue her basketball career overseas.

Campbell was a dominant force this past season for the Blue Demons as she started in all 33 games, shooting .463 from the field, .460 beyond the arc and .940 from the free-throw line. While she led the team averaging 8.1 rebounds during the season, she helped DePaul win its third straight Big East Conference title, defeating Marquette, 88-74, back on March 9.

Despite the 2019-20 season being cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Campbell had her eyes set on turning pro for a while now.

“I want to play basketball overseas so I can travel, and then eventually come back and go to grad school – I’d like to be a sports nutritionist at the college or professional level,” she told The DePaulia back in February.

It was no secret that her presence could be felt on the court by her team, as she and Chante Stonewall took their leadership roles by storm for the Blue Demons. At the end of the season, Campbell was named to the All-Big East Second Team while Stonewall was named to the first team and won the Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

“Chante Stonewall and Kelly Campbell are two of the best leaders we’ve ever had, two of the best seniors, two of the most productive seniors that we’ve ever had,” Head Coach Doug Bruno said back in March. “So, it was a joy to coach them. They were both very special people and we are going to miss them greatly. And hopefully what Chante and Kelly did as leaders will be picked up and runned with by our present junior, sophomore and freshman class.”

Campbell leaves DePaul with an impressive resume totaling 672 assists, 978 rebounds and 1,144 points, where she passed the four-figure mark at Butler back on Feb. 14. As one of the leaders on the court, DePaul finished this past season at 28-5 overall and 15-3 in the conference, clinching the first seed for the Big East Tournament and the Big East regular season title.

Campbell was also nomianted for the Nancy Lieberman award twice in her DePaul career, which goes out to the nation’s top point guard. She also secured two triple-doubles in four years, including one over Providence on Feb. 2. Campbell also led the entire nation in assist-to-turnover ratio last season.

After four years at DePaul, Campbell was part of three Big East regular season titles and three conference tournament championships.