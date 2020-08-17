DePaul offers athletic director job to DeWayne Peevy

DePaul has offered its athletic director job to DeWayne Peevy, a source confirmed to The DePaulia on Monday.

Peevy has yet to accept the offer, but DePaul is currently in the process of finishing the deal, according to a source.

Peevy, who is currently Kentucky’s deputy director of athletics, recently interviewed for DePaul’s AD opening.

DePaul has been in need of a new athletic director after Jean Lenti Ponsetto announced on June 5 that she will be retiring this summer. Lenti Ponsetto has been the Blue Demons’ athletic director since 2002, and will be stepping away once the university hires a new person.

In 2015, Peevy was reportedly a finalist for the same role at UCF. He has been working at Kentucky for 12 years, and works closely with the men’s basketball program and head coach John Calipari.

Kentucky has had one of the most successful men’s basketball team’s under Peevy and Calipari, including an NCAA Tournament title in 2012.

DePaul’s men’s basketball program, however, has not been able to make the NCAA Tournament since 2004, and last made the NIT in 2007. Lenti Ponsetto has hired three different head coaches, Jerry Wainwright, Oliver Purnell and Dave Leitao, in 18 years in an effort to turnaround the program.

Peevy also has experience working in the Southeastern Conference for eight years, serving as the day-to-day men’s basketball publicity. A graduate of the University of Montevallo, Peevy was on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four Media Coordination Committee through the 2013 NCAA Championship.

In July, Peevy was named as one of the “behind-the-scenes power players” in the SEC.

DePaul was also reportedly looking at Northwestern’s Mike Polisky as late as last week. In an effort to find a new athletic director by September, DePaul has formed a search committee and hired DHR International to help find candidates for the opening.

The search committee is led by DePaul’s chief of staff Steve Stoute, and features six other members from the university.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story, check back for updates.