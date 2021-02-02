Big East announces schedule changes to three DePaul games

The Big East announced on Monday that DePaul’s next two games have been postponed and added another game to its schedule later in February.

The Blue Demons’ game against Xavier on Wednesday was postponed because of a positive Covid-19 test in the Musketeers’ program. Both of these teams were initially supposed to play on Dec. 18 before Covid-19 forced DePaul to miss that meeting.

Xavier is still set to play Villanova on Sunday, even though they had a positive test coming back this week. DePaul’s next scheduled game is against Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The conference also postponed DePaul’s game on Feb. 9 against Villanova, with the Wildcats instead playing Marquette a day later. There was no reason provided as to why that game was postponed.

In total, DePaul has had 13 games canceled or postponed this season, with still four games to make up against Georgetown, Villanova and Xavier.

“It’s going to be a challenge to have every team play its full conference league schedule,” a Big East spokesman told The DePaulia. “The conference office and our schools realize that.”

The Blue Demons also had a previously postponed game against St. John’s moved to Feb. 20, the conference also announced on Monday.

With all the disruptions this season, DePaul has only been able to play 10 games this season. They are currently 3-7 overall and 1-7 in the Big East, which puts them in last place in the conference.

DePaul is on a two-game losing streak after defeating Marquette on Jan. 23, with losses coming against St. John’s and Creighton at Wintrust Arena.