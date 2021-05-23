Lollapalooza to return for summer 2021

Lollapalooza is back in Chicago this summer, with a 4-day festival running from July 29 to Aug. 1 in Grant Park. The festival will be held at full capacity, after it was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Headlining the comeback festival ars the Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator and Miley Cyrus, alongside a long list of subsequent acts, the festival announced Wednesday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a video Tuesday alongside Chicago public health commissioner Dr. Allision Arwady that proof of full vaccination or a negative test is required for admission. Other festivals including the Pitchfork Music Festival, Grant Park Music Festival, Chicago Auto Show and the Windy City Smokeout are returning to the city this summer, as well.

It’s happening. @Lollapalooza returns. In alignment with our public health guidance, the world class festival returns to the city later this summer. However, full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enjoy the festivities. Get vaxxed. #OpenChicago pic.twitter.com/yQCSyYJQiz — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 18, 2021

Ticket prices for Lollapalooza this year are fairly standard. The price for a 4-day general admission ticket is $350, compared to $340 from 2019. There are also more deluxe packages with various prices.

Other notable artists performing include DaBaby, Marshmello, Illenium, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Brockhampton, Playboi Carti, Young Thug and $uicideboys. Day-by-day tickets are not yet available, but should become public in the next few weeks.

With Illinois beginning its Bridge Phase on May 14, capacity indoors and outdoors has increased, with the Cubs and the White Sox both increasing their capacity, and the Blackhawks and Bulls opening up the United Center for the end of their seasons. With more vaccinations, the state will enter Phase 5, which would allow for events like Lollapalooza to take place in the summer. Illinoisans age 12 and up can get their Covid-19 vaccine now. As of May 18, 37.85 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.