Women’s soccer names Michele O’Brien head coach

Michele O’Brien has been named head coach of DePaul women’s soccer team, the university announced Monday. In 12 years with DePaul, she has served as an assistant coach from 2009-2014 and the associate head coach since 2014.

“After conducting a national search, I am proud to elevate Coach Michele O’Brien to the head coach role,” DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy said in a statement. “Michele is a phenomenal athlete, motivator, educator and tactician. She exemplifies everything we want our student-athletes to be with her relentless work-ethic and passion.”

O’Brien played at Florida International University, where she finished her career as the school’s all-time leader in shots and goals.

She played professionally internationally for the Ireland National Team and in England with the Arsenal Ladies Football Club and Watford Ladies. She also played nationally with the Long Island Rough Riders, Jersey Sky Blue and Chicago Red Eleven of the USL.

“I think all of my experiences have really come together and shaped me for this moment,” O’Brien told The DePaulia. “I think my international experience with the Irish National Team and just playing abroad for different clubs in Europe just has been a great experience and a lot of exposure.”

She also served as an assistant coach at New York University from 2004-2005 and at Columbia University from 2005-2007.

In her time with DePaul, O’Brien helped lead the team to a program-best overall record of 16-1-4 in 2014. She has also played a big role in recruiting and building the team.

“First and foremost, DePaul women’s soccer always pride ourselves on the players and work ethic,” O’Brien said. “I think that that’s always a staple of our program, so, for me, when I’m watching players, I think that stands out to me, is players who are determined, the players who work hard.”

O’Brien is taking over the position from former head coach Erin Chastain, who accepted the head coaching position at University of Minnesota, DePaul announced on June 11.

“The growth throughout the season is exciting to see,” O’Brien said. “From the first game to the last game and just seeing how much players have grown as individuals and our team as a whole as a collective unit. And I’m hoping that with everyone doing their job and being disciplined, that all adds up to the end result that we want, and that’s to win the Big East.”