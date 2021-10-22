Weitzel scores go-ahead goal late, Blue Demons win 2-0

The DePaul women’s soccer team defeated the Creighton University Bluejays on Thursday 2-0 after a late go-ahead goal by midfielder Brooke Weitzel, followed by another goal just a few minutes later by forward Kristin Boos. The Blue Demons improved to 7-9 on the season and 4-4 in the Big East conference.

“I don’t think we had a ton of energy in the first half from either team and it was kind of just an okay soccer game,” head coach Michele O’Brien said. “At halftime, I talked about lifting their energy and [that] they need to come out as a different team with more of a bite to them and I thought we did come out different in the second half and capitalized on a goal to put the game away.”

DePaul had a chance to score the first goal of the game with 36:22 on the clock but defender Grace Phillpotts’ shot missed up the middle and led to a Creighton save. The Blue Demons had four shots on goal, two corner kicks and a total of four shots in the first half but came up empty as the game remained tied at halftime in a defensive battle between the two teams.

The Blue Demons struck first after Weitzel recorded the steal and shot a laser through the right side of the net to give them the lead with under 15 minutes remaining in the game.

“I did my best to pick that pass off and I’ve been practicing that shot in practice like every single day, I think it came pretty easily to me,” Weitzel said. “It was a right footed shot and I kept my head down and put it in the net for the score.”

The go-ahead goal was Weitzel’s first goal of the season and came at a crucial time for the Blue Demons.

“I like that [Weitzel] took her space and she made an assertive decision and had a great shot that hit the target and we talk about that all the time in training that you need to give yourself a chance to score,” O’Brien said. “She has been focusing on that in practice and it was nice to be able to see that translate into the game.”

A few minutes later, Boos extended the Blue Demons’ lead off a corner kick that resulted in a score that would ultimately decide the game.

“When we set up for a corner kick, it’s right off the training ground and I had my position and movement in mind and Grace [Phillpotts] executed really well, sending a good far post ball,” Boos said. “I just told myself that I’m going to put everything I have into this header and put it far post and I was really happy to do it for the team.”

The goal was her third of the season and it came off of an assist from Phillpotts with 6:22 minutes left on the clock.

“I think Kristin [Boos] is a phenomenal player and she always brings great energy to the field and she’s such a goal scorer,” said O’Brien. “I’m glad she was able to get on the end of a serve and really just put the game away for us.”

The Blue Demons will continue their two-game homestand on Oct. 24 against Providence College for Senior Day.