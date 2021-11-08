DePaul+alumni+goes+missing+near+31st+Street+Beach

Former DePaul student Oribi Kontein, 26, jumped in Lake Michigan for a swim on Tuesday. He hasn’t been seen since.

Kontein went missing at the 31st Street Beach Oct. 26. He’s described as a 5’10 Black man with brown eyes and brown hair.

Camera footage reportedly shows Kontein driving his car to the 31st Street Beach.

Family and friends put together a search party to look for Kontein and shared flyers widely.

“He was a really nice guy,” Tena Guwor, a friend of Kontein’s, said, already speaking of his friend in the past tense. “You didn’t need to know him for ages to see [his] kindness.”

Guwor went to DePaul with Kontein, but the two met years ago, back in their home country of Nigeria.

Kontein is an avid swimmer and loved to play pool, according to his friend.

According to his website, in his personal life, Kontein loves “water and fresh air, swimming and eating homemade caramel popcorn.”

Alongside Guwor, Kontein graduated from DePaul in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in sociology. However, he went back to school for massage therapy and later started his own Kontein massage therapy practice in Uptown.

According to his LinkedIn, Kontein also worked at the Ray Meyer Fitness Center for one year and as a Transition Leader for DePaul for two years.

A little more than a week after Kontein went missing, a body was found at 31st Street Beach Thursday.

The body was recovered on the shoreline around 10:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police said the man was Black and between 20 and 27 years-old. The recovered body’s name and the cause of death has not been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, and as of Sunday, remains unidentified, according to Brittany Hill, public information officer of the Cook County Bureau of Administration.

According to Guwor, the family has received new information.

“We got some new information that we are waiting to confirm and the family are not wishing to share,” he said.