Men’s basketball: DePaul cancels its game against Northwestern due to positive Covid-19 test results

DePaul has had to cancel its upcoming game against Northwestern due to positive Covid-19 test results in the Blue Demons’ program, the athletic department announced on Thursday. The Blue Demons and the Wildcats were supposed to play on Saturday in Evanston.

The Blue Demons’ next game is still expected to take place against Creighton at Wintrust Arena on Monday night, per release.

This is the first game that DePaul has had to cancel this season due to positive Covid-19 tests. Last season, the Blue Demons couldn’t start their season until Dec. 23 because of multiple pauses during the first month of the season.

With the game against Northwestern no longer happening, DePaul closes out non-conference play with a 9-1 record. If the Blue Demons have to go on pause during the Big East season, then they will be forced to forfeit those games, according to the conference’s Covid protocols this year.

Seton Hall also had to cancel its game against Iona on Saturday, but the Pirates have yet to announce if they are pausing all team activities for an extended period. DePaul and Seton Hall are scheduled to play in Chicago on Dec. 23, but if both teams can’t play, then the Blue Demons and the Pirates will both be given losses on their conference standings.

Before the new academic year began in September, DePaul required all students, faculty and staff to get fully vaccinated. It’s still unclear how many people within the men’s basketball program have tested positive.