Women’s basketball: DePaul powers past St. John’s for third consecutive Big East victory

DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow jumping to shoot the ball in DePaul’s win over Xavier on Dec. 5.

The DePaul women’s basketball team defeated St John’s in a close game on Sunday, with a 107-93 victory on the road. The Blue Demons now have a 3-0 record in the conference, making them first in the Big East.

The game started slow for the Blue Demons as St. John’s took the first quarter with a 26-23 lead. Senior guard Deja Church scored the first two points of the game with a layup, but St. John’s Cameree Clegg also scored a layup starting the back and forth chase that carried the first quarter.

Senior guard Sonya Morris continued to impress with a total of 35 points this game. Freshman forward Aneesah Morrow had the highest rebounds total with 14 and sophomore guard Darrione Rogers finished with a game-high seven assists.

In the second quarter, St. John’s continued to take the lead until DePaul made a slow crawl to even the score with Church hitting two free throws. Morris made a three-point jumper and layup assisted by Rogers, along with Morrow making two free throws to tie the game 32-32. St. John’s still finished on top at the end of the second quarter with a 54-52 lead.

The second half changed the game as the Blue Demons pushed forward with Morris’ layup assisted by senior guard Lexi Held, 58-56. In the third quarter, DePaul controlled the court with a five-point lead.

By the fourth quarter, DePaul took a lead 84-77, which started with Morris making the first jumper. Within the first three minutes Held hit three layups, which pushed DePaul up 93-81.

The Blue Demons continued to dominate the floor with a 8-0 run during the middle of the quarter,with Morrow making the last layup to give DePaul its largest lead of 14 to finish the game with a score of 107-93.

DePaul led in rebounds with 43 and assists with 19. DePaul was 11-22 on three-point shots.

The Blue Demons next game is on Dec. 22 against Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish back at the Wintrust Arena.