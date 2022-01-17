‘The Book of Boba Fett:’ A riveting story of the famed character

“The Book of Boba Fett” has proven to be a riveting show since its premiere on Dec. 29. Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen reprise their respective roles from “The Mandalorian” as now crime lord Boba Fett and assassin Fennec Shand. Executive producers of “The Mandalorian,” Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, are also getting both old and new viewers alike ready and excited to know more about “The Book of Boba Fett,” along with director Robert Rodriguez.

Fans are encouraged to view the show as if it were a new meal to be served with a great script being a successful recipe for the show. The Book of Boba Fett can be streamed on the platform Disney+, and will run for seven episodes.

“I’m gonna use a quote from Robert Rodriguez, who directed the first episode of ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ which he had on Jon Favreau’s ‘The Chef Show,’ when they’re interviewing him,” DePaul visual effects professor Brian Andrews said. “They were teaching them, I think, how to make pizzas. And Robert Rodriguez used this metaphor about cooking. Making a film is like cooking a meal.”

Andrews compared the collaboration between Rodriguez, Filoni, Favreau, Morrison and Wen to going to the grocery store to collect all the ingredients and components for a final dish. The post-production, where there is quality editing, sound mixing and visual effects is the actual cooking of the dish, where Rodriguez and the team take those ingredients according to the recipe script. With mixing, matching and adjustments, a great final dish is going to be served from the third episode going forward.

“The Book of Boba Fett” seems like it will recontextualize a typical ‘Star Wars’ narrative of good versus evil and focus more on the space between.

“You know, we’re used to seeing in the ‘Star Wars’ universe and many different franchises the epic battle between good and evil at the highest level, right?” said DePaul screenwriting professor Brad Ridell. “So like Darth Vader, the greatest sith lord to ever live, right. And Luke Skywalker, you know, maybe the greatest Jedi to ever live in, like, the clash of at the top of the food chain between these two with these elegant lightsabers.”

Ridell also pointed out that Darth Vader sees the world one way, Luke sees the world another way as a constant ideological struggle between them. “The Book of Boba Fett” is going to be walking in a rather different direction with more characters who have a more “gray area” of viewing the world than the good versus evil trope that many are accustomed to seeing, and associate with the “Star Wars” franchise.

“The Book of Boba Fett” takes viewers down into the dirt of people living their lives in the middle of the world between Jedi and Sith. People like bounty hunters, smugglers and crime lords can have money for weaponry and resources other than lightsabers, which can be why blasters are more often seen. Characters like Din Djarin from “The Mandalorian” and Boba Fett are neither inherently good, nor inherently evil. They follow the code of their upbringing — the code of the bounty hunter. The bounty hunter is to bring someone in without any regard to who is good or bad.

This standalone series promises meaningful character growth for the longtime fan-favorite Boba Fett. As Fett has once said, “Jabba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect.”

“Oh, you know, I think it’s probably looking to be a story of redemption,” said DePaul multimedia professor Martha McGee. “You know, his character was a villain in ‘Star Wars,’ and it seems like they’re taking his character and showing him growing.”

For many new generations of fans who have yet to watch “The Book of Boba Fett,” and to get to know an iconic character better, the best movies to watch to appreciate the show would be “The Empire Strikes Back” and “The Return of the Jedi” from George Lucas’s original “Star Wars” trilogy. Following those two original movies, fans interested in Boba Fett’s background should also watch the prequel trilogy’s “Attack of The Clones.” Season two of “The Mandalorian” is also a recommended precursor television series to get to know more about Boba Fett, which can all be found on Disney+ in the “Star Wars” section of the platform. For any comic book and novel readers, it is best to wait until after finishing the “Star Wars” film franchise, the second season of “The Mandalorian”, and “The Book of Boba Fett” to read any expanded universe comics and materials with tie-ins from the mid-to-late ‘90s.

Many are going to see Fett’s character growth and development arc, and should be looking forward to plenty of surprises. It can also be something refreshing to have a show that is focused on a character that is not a huge hero or the chosen one. Boba is certainly more of an everyday person, although obviously he is a clone, and has a lot of abilities, whether it’s his resourcefulness or excellent fighting skills. He’ll always maintain his famous “simple man trying to make his way through the galaxy” persona.