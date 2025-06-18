Countdown to ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’

“Mission: Impossible”

When beginning the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, you are forced to stare in the face of director Brian De Palma. Because De Palma is a master of genre thrillers who possesses a sly Hitchcockian wit (“Blow Out,””Sisters”), it’s a nearly impossible mission to take a plot with a plethora of plot twists and latex masks seriously. Luckily, you don’t need to understand why a high-security CIA room cannot detect a disc being copied (the one thing it needs to protect), or how on God’s green Earth a helicopter is capable of squeezing into a tunnel, leading to Cruise hurling himself from a bullet train onto it. De Palma isn’t asking you to think; he’s asking you to feel. The thrills come not from clarity but from chaos — espionage as high art, where the twists and physics take a backseat to cinematic bravado. Trying to make sense of it all is like trying to fact-check your dreams.

The bottom line on “Mission: Impossible” is that Tom Cruise looks awesome at all times. He holds our attention as he does what I call “Cruise-tivities” — doing them so quickly and with so much style that we are compelled enough to hold any further questions we may have on the logistics of what is unfolding. When the movie is over, it turns out there isn’t anything else to do except trust in Tom Cruise because he was only just getting started.