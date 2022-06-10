DePaul student attacked on Lincoln Park Campus

Friday’s incident was the first university public safety alert related to Lincoln Park since May 6.

A DePaul student was attacked by two males on Lincoln Park Campus Friday morning, according to a DePaul Public Safety Alert.

Around 1:50 a.m., a vehicle approached the student on the corner of Webster and Kenmore, according to a DePaul Public Safety Alert released shortly after the incident occurred. The statement says the two males exchanged words with the DePaul student before exiting the vehicle and punching the student.

Per the release, the student did not need medical attention and was able to provide descriptions of the vehicle, license plate, and offenders to Chicago Police.

The incident comes after a relatively quiet period in Lincoln Park following increased violence in April and May. On May 6, a DePaul student was held at gunpoint on Fullerton Avenue, and minutes later, a 23-year-old man, Dakota Earley, was shot near the intersection of Wayne and Webster. On May 17, Tyshon Brownlee, 19, was arrested and charged for both crimes and a handful of other robberies in the area. Police believe Brownlee to be part of a larger crew suspected of additional robberies in neighborhoods surrounding DePaul’s Lincoln Park Campus.

The Public Safety Alert regarding the Friday morning incident mentions no motive or attempt of robbery.