LINCOLN PARK CAMPUS:

June 8

1) An indecent exposure report was filed in Arts & Letters.

June 10

2) A simple battery was reported in front of Byrne Hall.

June 13

3) A hit and run was reported in front of Ozanam Hall.

LOOP CAMPUS:

June 8

4) A theft report was filed for a laptop taken from the DePaul Center library.

June 9

5) A criminal trespass warning was given to a person in the DePaul Center.