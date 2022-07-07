Photo Essay: Chicago’s Pride parade

A parade attendee holding up their phone for a selfie with the crowd at Chicago’s Pride Parade.

People stand on the sidelines waving rainbow flags as they watched the Pride Parade. (Jacqueline Cardenas)
A young attendee reaches out to grab a gold necklace from the marcher’s colorful collection. (Amber Stoutenborough)
Jose Ayala (right) and Gerardo Ramos (left) became friends after bonding over their similar experiences living in a homophobic Latinx household. “Coming from a Latino home, pride is like forbidden. It’s like a death wish, that’s how deep it is. Most people may say we exaggerate, but we don’t really. Honestly there is fear being LGBTQ in a Latino home,” Ramos said. (Jacqueline Cardenas)
A mother in the Equality Illinois group holds up a sign that reads “I love my gay son” on one side and “I love my trans daughter” on the other. (Amber Stoutenborough)
A mother hugs a spectator symbolizing the support many LGBTQ+ individuals lack from parents once they “come out”. (Jacqueline Cardenas)
A soon to be mother hands out fans and water bottles for the crowd. Written across her pregnant stomach reads “My choice” in regards to the recent overturning of Roe V. Wade. (Amber Stoutenborough)
A Mexican Pride flag waved by members of the queer Latinx community. (Jacqueline Cardenas)
A drag artist poses for the cameras in a glittery one piece with a matching crown and headdress. (Amber Stoutenborough)
A young girl walks down the Pride Parade high-fiving spectators. (Jacqueline Cardenas)
A parade marcher hands out rainbow stickers during the Chicago Pride Parade. The two young kids are fully decorated in colorful attire and makeup done by their mom for the event. (Amber Stoutenborough)
Lambda Legal, a civil rights organization focused on LGBTQ+ rights walked the Pride Parade holding signs that read “Abortion Rights Are LGBTQ+ Rights.” (Jacqueline Cardenas)
A group of Pride attendees cheering while floats go by. Latisha Jackson (middle) is excited to be present for her first Pride Parade. “I lost my pride virginity today and I couldn’t be happier!” Jackson said. (Amber Stoutenborough)
A motorcyclist reved their engine while cruising by Pride Parade spectators. (Jacqueline Cardenas)