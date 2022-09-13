Succession, HBO big winners at 74th Emmys

Matthew Macfadyen poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for “Succession” at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

After a more restrictive award show last year, the Emmy Awards returned to its pre-pandemic method Monday night. The 74th Emmys were a return to form, with light ribbing of celebrities, deserved awards, and what some might call a few unfortunate snubs.

HBO enjoyed a good night, as the company took home twelve Emmys, most of which came from “Succession” and “The White Lotus.” “Succession” had more nominations than any other show this year, and unsurprisingly the cast and crew took home a handful of awards. Matthew Macfayden won his first Emmy for playing the conniving Tom Wambsgans in “Succession,” which turned out to be the only acting win tonight for HBO’s juggernaut.

Netflix’s “Squid Game” took home two awards for best actor and direction in a drama series. The Korean streaming hit was a smashing success in an unprofitable year for Netflix.

Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” has continued to be a favorite of the television academy. The cast and crew left the Emmys with four awards in their hands. The success of the show and Apple TV’s other programs proves that newer streaming services have just as much skin in the game as the older and more established networks.

The overall presentation of the ceremony was mainly clean; however, one moment puzzled viewers at home and the show’s attendees alike. During the presentation of the award for writing in a comedy, Will Arnet and Jimmy Kimmel performed a bit where Kimmel pretended to be drunk to the point of lying on the stage unresponsively.

When Quinta Brunson came to the stage to accept an award for her writing on “Abbot Elementary,” Kimmel refused to move or break the character of his bit. Brunson then gave her heartfelt speech while sharing the stage with Kimmel, who continued to pretend to be inebriated.

Unlike this past year’s Oscars, the 2022 Emmy awards went off without a hitch. The show focused on awarding the talent and creativity of the television industry, with not much time devoted to sketches that some have gotten used to with awards shows.