Injuries strike again, Edwards out for remainder of season

The DePaul women’s basketball team and its fans will miss out on seeing newly transferred guard and Chicago native Jade Edwards make an impact on the court the rest of this season.

Early in the first quarter of Saturday’s 86-79 loss to Northern Illinois, Edwards drove to the basket and attempted a shot. When she planted her feet, Edwards fell to the ground, immediately grabbing at her left knee. She was helped off by her teammates, unable to put any pressure on the knee.

Earlier today, DePaul Athletics confirmed that Edwards tore both her ACL and meniscus in her left knee and will miss the rest of the season.

Edwards, a fifth year senior, joins a group of DePaul players already sidelined due to injury, leaving head coach Doug Bruno to reach deep into his bench to fill those voids.

Junior Kendall Holmes and freshman Tara Daye were called upon to play more against NIU, but were already likely to be significant parts of the team’s backcourt the rest of the season.

Edwards came to DePaul American University after leading the team with 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds in her senior season.

Already depleted with injuries to start the season, Bruno placed Edwards in the starting lineup to give the Blue Demons veteran experience and a reliable ball handler. Edwards has the capability to be impactful on both ends of the floor and create opportunities for her teammates.

The Blue Demons will now be down two of their original starting guards, with senior Kierra Collier out as well.

DePaul must regroup and prepare for the next game on their schedule, as they continue to find fitting roles going forward.

The Blue Demons will be back in action tonight as they host Cleveland State at 7:00 p.m. CST tonight, looking to get back to their winning ways after falling to NIU in their second game of the season.