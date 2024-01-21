21+Sassy+Savage+DeJamz

The music of Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, better known by his stage name 21 Savage, has the uncanny knack of making me feel like a badass. When I want to pretend to be a cocky, wealthy man, I turn to him for inspiration. Here are a few of my favorite songs from his third album, “American Dream,” and how they make me feel. I’m dedicating this DeJamz to all the sassy men out there who have certainly listened to the album’s recent release before I could put this out.

“should’ve wore a bonnet” by 21 Savage and Brent Faiyaz

Let’s get this DeJamz started with a bang; this is Savages and Brent Faiyaz’s first song together, and I am in love. Faiyaz brought smoothness and vulnerability to the album, which is unusual for Savage’s normal songs but perfectly fitting. Savage discusses his vulnerability and comfort within a relationship throughout the song. It’s giving baby girl 21 Savage.

“sneaky” by 21 Savage

“sneaky” will make you feel like you’re an unfaithful partner or are in the most passionate situationship ever, but in a good way. This song is effortless and has a catchy beat. Savage is known for using straightforward lyrics in a nonchalant way, but in this one he’s discussing hidden romantic meetups and luxurious spending habits, making me feel like the sassy man I could never truly be.

“n.h.i.e.” by 21 Savage and Doja Cat

With no doubt, this is one of my favorite songs on the album. This song talks about not living up to societal standards and or playing by the rules. If you’re looking to feel different, if I may say mysterious, play this song. “n.h.i.e” brings together Savage and Doja Cat for their first collaboration together, and I want more. I thought this song was very much in line with Savages’ usual style, and Doja did the song justice.

“just like me” by 21 Savage, Burna Boy and Metro Boomin

The fusion of Afrobeat and rap in “just like me” is simply incredible. Burna Boys’ vocals draw listeners in from the start of the song. This is one of the album’s more lyrically reflective songs, reflecting the feelings that arise in relationships when they end or face difficulties—again, from the perspective of a man.

“redrum” by 21 Savage

“redrum” makes me feel like I’m living my secret life of violence as if I’m a mafia leader. Throughout the song, he flexes his street credibility and his dangerous lifestyle, which I will never relate to, but I do through Savage. I feel like I resonate with this song because Savage talks about standing on business, and I am regularly standing on business.