DePaul students highlight immigrant stories through documentary filmmaking

Three film students tell stories of Chicago’s immigrant community and sustainability activists through documentaries.
Emily Diaz, Contributing WriterFebruary 12, 2024
From+left+to+right%3A+DePaul+associate+professor+of+film+Anuradha+Rana+stands+alongside+her+students+Julian+Bax%2C+Josiah+Shaw+and+Fawad+Amjad+at+DePauls+Innovation+Day+on+Jan.+26%2C+2024.+The+students+presented+their+documentaries+at+the+event.
Rodolfo Zagal
From left to right: DePaul associate professor of film Anuradha Rana stands alongside her students Julian Bax, Josiah Shaw and Fawad Amjad at DePaul’s Innovation Day on Jan. 26, 2024. The students presented their documentaries at the event.

Last week, DePaul film students showcased documentaries they created in collaboration with Chicago non-profits that highlight the immigrant experience in the city in an effort to raise awareness of its complexity. 

For some, filmmaking is a creative outlet to address some of the most pressing and important social issues in the city. The documentaries were inspired by the humanitarian crisis that Chicago is experiencing with the recent arrival of more than 30,000 migrants. 

Anuradha Rana, a DePaul associate professor of film, guides DePaul students in working with Chicago non-profit organizations as part of her class.  The class, called Filming with Change Agents, is a catalyst for students to learn about different socio-political structures and news in Chicago while honing in on their interests in film. 

“The idea is that we’re working with people in the community and different organizations on meaningful topics and issues,” Rana said. 

This quarter, students worked with Johannes Favi, the deputy director of the Illinois Community for Displaced Immigrants (ICDI), an organization devoted to providing resources for asylum seekers and immigrants in Chicago. 

“Documentaries can be an effective medium to showcase a bigger picture to the world,” Favi said. “This quarter, we used short documentaries to encourage viewers to contact their elected officials.”

Julian Trejo Bax, a DePaul senior and film student, said that working with Favi has been fulfilling.

“It was a great experience working with Johannes, and his creative drive to help displaced immigrants through filmmaking was very contagious,” Bax said. 

Bax said he identifies as a Mexican immigrant. His connection to his identity helped him understand the importance of acknowledging that no immigrant story is the same. In his documentary, Bax documented the life of a displaced Cuban immigrant named Yoan. 

The piece, he said was a meaningful and important experience for him. And the increase in migration in the city drives him to uplift their voices and share their experiences. 

“It’s important for DePaul students to be aware of the realities of current issues like immigration,” Bax said. “It is our duty to help those in need.”

Eduardo Rodriguez, the assistant director of Chicago Immigrant Transit Assistance (CITA), speaks in DePaul senior student Fawad Amjad’s film “ICDI Journey.” CITA is a program that is a part of the Interfaith Community for Detained Immigrants. (Courtesy of Isthmus Films)

Similar to Bax, Fawad Amjad, a senior majoring in film, said he learned a lot from the class working with Latin American immigrants. In his documentary, he shared the experience of an Ecuadorian refugee family who walked for two months from their homeland to Texas for asylum. 

Amjad said that as an international student from Pakistan, he was surprised by the journeys of refugees traveling to the United States. 

He added that the most eye-opening thing he learned was that most of the migrants’ resources come from donations from non-profits, and not from the city. His goal is to highlight different migrant stories and shed light on the need for more resources.

“It was alarming to see the lengths people go to come here. Also to realize that the resources in place probably aren’t even equipped to help them out as much as we think,” Amjad said. 

Josiah Shaw, another film student, documented nature-based learning and environmental sustainability at the Chicago Public School Monarcas Academy. The school has a majority Latine student body with a significant portion being immigrant students from various countries.

Shaw and his film team collaborated with Openlands, a non-profit organization focused on improving access to clean, open and natural spaces for community activities in Chicago. 

“We were able to make a short documentary to show teachers that nature-based learning is possible,” Shaw said. “It may not be the easiest thing in the world, but it’s beneficial for students.” 

The film documented a parent-teacher named Gina Pacheco and her emphasis on gardening and outdoor activities in her classroom. The class looks to supplement traditional homework assignments with more immersive hands-on learning. 

Though many of the films expose the harsh realities of the immigrant experience in Chicago, the students aim to educate viewers on the personal effects of such realities. 

“I think about what’s really going on in the world at this particular moment,” Rana said.

Those who wish to see the films can view them here. 
De izquierda a derecha: Anuradha Rana, profesora asociada de cine en DePaul, junto a sus estudiantes Julian Bax, Josiah Shaw y Fawad Amjad en el Día de la Innovación de DePaul el 26 de enero de 2024. Los estudiantes presentaron sus documentales en el evento.
Estudiantes de DePaul resaltan historias de inmigrantes a través de documentales
Kelly Kessler, DePaul Media and Cinema studies professor, and Pablo Mota play cards on the floor of the Kessler-Flauto family’s living room before dinner on Nov. 5. Cissy Hubbard, who is Flautos mother, Emilio Mota and Albani Rivero laugh in the background as they watch the two play “War.”
'It was our moment of blessing': Migrant family finds a home with the help of a DePaul professor
Kelly Kessler, profesora de DePaul Media y Estudios Cinematográficos, y Pablo Mota juegan a las cartas en el piso de la sala de estar de la familia Kessler-Flauto antes de cenar el 5 de noviembre. Cissy Hubbard, que es la madre de Flauto, Emilio Mota y Albani Rivero se ríen en el fondo mientras ven a los dos tocar “War”.
'Nuestro momento de bendición': Familia migrante encuentra un hogar con la ayuda de una profesora de DePaul
Mannequins of Milteri Tucker Concepcion’s bomba wear exhibit in the National Museum of Puerto Rican Art dressed in handmade bomba outfits. Concepcion used different patterns and colors to convey different social justice issues in Puerto Rico.
Afro-Latines in Chicago Carry on Indigenous Roots through music and fashion
Maniquíes de la exposición de vestimenta bomba de Milteri Tucker Concepción en el Museo Nacional de Arte Puertorriqueño, vestidos con trajes bomba hechos a mano. Concepción utilizó diferentes patrones y colores para transmitir distintas problemáticas de justicia social en Puerto Rico.
Afro-latinos en Chicago mantienen sus raíces indígenas a través de la música y la moda
Ericson students amazed by the new rose bushes in the healing garden.
DePaul students help Garfield Park school build memorial garden for victims of gun violence
More in La DePaulia
Kenny Curbelo attends ESL classes in Little Village on Feb. 8, 2024. He hopes to improve his English skills for his new position working in tech.
More Venezuelan migrants in Chicago take English classes with hopes of improving their employability
Kenny Curbelo asiste a clases de inglés como segundo idioma en La Villita el 8 de febrero de 2024. Él espera mejorar sus habilidades en inglés para su nueva posición trabajando en tecnología.
Más migrantes venezolanos en Chicago toman clases de inglés con la esperanza de encontrar trabajo
Sandra Helena Alves Da Silva pone manzanas en Pan de Vida el 1 de noviembre. Alves Da Silva comenzó a venir a la despensa de alimentos alrededor de mayo de 2023, y ahora dijo que está feliz de trabajar en la tienda y retribuir a su comunidad.
"Nos estamos quedando sin alimentos": Centro de alimentos en La Villita lucha por equilibrar las necesidades de los vecinos y los nuevos migrantes
Estudiantes de Ericson sorprendidos por las nuevas rosas en el jardín de conmemorativo.
Estudiantes de DePaul ayudan a construir un jardín para víctimas de la violencia armada en escuela de Garfield Park
El candidato Ron DeSantis se dirige a un grupo de simpatizantes en Davenport, Iowa, el sábado 13 de enero. Durante su discurso, mencionó sus políticas de inmigración.
Caucus de Iowa 2024: Candidatos republicanos prometen asegurar la frontera e implementar políticas contra indocumentados
Diana Franco, the coordinator for Pan de Vida, looks at pictures and talks about the history of the food pantry in Little Village on Nov. 1. Franco has been working with Pan de Vida for years now and said she loves giving back to her community.
'We are running out of food': Food pantry in Little Village struggles to balance needs of neighbors and new migrants

