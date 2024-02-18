Advertisement
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student News Site of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student News Site of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student News Site of DePaul University

The DePaulia

Late-game surge not enough for DePaul against conference rival

Nathan Klepp, Contributing WriterFebruary 18, 2024
DePaul+graduate+guard+Michelle+Sidor+drives+to+the+rim+in+a+match+against+Providence+Feb.+7%2C+at+Wintrust+Arena.
Max Clement
DePaul graduate guard Michelle Sidor drives to the rim in a match against Providence Feb. 7, at Wintrust Arena.

As DePaul graduate guard Anaya Peoples charged to the rim and scored a critical layup, the once 19-point lead the Marquette Golden Eagles had shrunk to four with 2 minutes and 16 seconds left on the game clock. 

DePaul women’s basketball had the chance to pull off a miracle comeback win at Wintrust Arena Tuesday night against their historic conference rival. The age-old saying that basketball is a game of runs rang true as momentum swung from side to side throughout the game.

Unfortunately for the Blue Demons, time ran out as Marquette iced the game with free throws in the waning moments to win 69-58.

DePaul only led the contest for 49 seconds, playing catch-up from the opening jump ball, but head coach Doug Bruno was proud of his players’ efforts.

“The players did a great job of coming back in the first half chasing 15 (points) and then cutting it to five at halftime,” Bruno said. “We let them have a 23-point lead in the second half and cut it to four. So, what the players did to continue to fight, to continue to come back was very impressive.”

DePaul played well in the second and fourth periods, where they outscored Marquette by three and eight points, respectively, while shooting above 50%. However, the first and third periods were much sloppier. Turnovers and a stagnant offense plagued DePaul and allowed Marquette’s lead to balloon to 23 near the end of the third period.

“24 turnovers is far too many,” associate head coach Jill M. Pizzotti told Radio DePaul Sports after the game. “It’s imperative that you take care of the basketball, and we certainly lost some opportunities to get some baskets because we turned it over.”

Bruno said his team needs to figure out how to play the entire game with the same level of intensity and urgency they play with coming from behind. 

“That’s been the riddle, the trick the entire season,” he said.

This attempted comeback would not have been possible without the efforts of guard Katlyn Gilbert and forward Jorie Allen, who both notched double-digit points. Fresh off being named Big East Player of the Week, Peoples struggled to find her shot but battled on the glass, grabbing a team-best 12 rebounds with four in the final period.

“We get in timeouts and coach says, ‘Just get this one-stop, just get this one bucket,’” Allen said. “And as you rack them up, you gain confidence, as with any player in any game. So we just had some players step up. We were able to get some buckets and make a run at them. But, like coach said, we really need to have that edge the whole game.”

Marquette boasted a notable size advantage in the frontcourt, with three of their main contributors standing at 6’0 and above. In their first meeting in Milwaukee Jan. 13, Marquette outscored DePaul in the paint by 26, accounting for 56% of their points. DePaul lost by 31 with poor performances all around, including Allen, who was held to eight points on 1-10 shooting — a season-low in Big East play.

“We went up to Milwaukee, they dominated us in pretty much every aspect of the game,” Allen said. “So, we had to come in here with extreme toughness and be aggressive, but also we had nothing to lose. There was really no pressure to perform. We just had to come out and do what we do.”

Allen rebounded from DePaul’s last matchup with Marquette with her best performance in conference play, scoring 18 points and shooting 8-10 from the field. DePaul’s guards looked for Allen inside early and often. Much of that is because her coaches and teammates have built up her confidence to carry the offensive load at times.

“I took my time and once you see one go down, the confidence builds and it kept going, kept attacking,” Allen said. “My teammates, they’re always in my corner. They always tell me to keep going at them. A lot of it was just getting back to practice and coming in and knowing everybody behind me had confidence in me and I was able to get some in today.”

Currently, Allen ranks first on the team in shooting percentage at 47%, second in total rebounds, and first in the plus/minus category, which indicates a player’s impact on the game by measuring the change in score while they are on the court.

Although riding a two-game losing streak, DePaul women’s basketball has been playing competitive, gritty Big East basketball lately with impressive wins over Providence and at Hinkle Fieldhouse against Butler.

“It’s what we get done on the defensive end of the floor,” Pizzotti said of these competitive matchups. “You have to be able to make stops, you have to limit them to only one shot per possession.”

DePaul has not been an easy team to score points with. According to DePaul statistics, the women’s team could be on pace to finish below 80 points scored per game for a second consecutive year. Their previous four years all were above 81 points scored. With four games left on the schedule, DePaul will need their offense to step up to create momentum heading into March. 

“Offensively, we’ve had some challenges scoring the ball,” Pizzotti said. “We’re trying to make sure our players stay in an aggressive mindset. We have yet to see three or four players shoot a high clip this season. I think that’s still in our near future.”

The Blue Demons fell to 12-15 and 4-10 in Big East play. The Blue Demons travel to New Jersey this weekend to take on the Seton Hall Pirates this Saturday but return to Wintrust Arena, where they will host No. 15 UConn Sunday, Feb. 25.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
DePaul guard Katlyn Gilbert (No. 0) gets a screen from forward Brynn Masikewich (No. 5) in a game against Providence Feb. 7, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demon uniforms featured pink accents to raise awareness for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
DePaul defeats Providence in Play4Kay cancer awareness night
DePauls Charlece Ohiaeri (No. 3) encourages teammate Katlyn Gilbert (No. 0) on the Blue Demon bench in a game against Creighton Jan. 6, at Wintrust Arena. Gilbert, who leads the Big East in steals per game, tallied 6 Thursday against St. Johns.
DePaul raises awareness for heart health in double overtime game
Senior guard Anaya Peoples drives to the hoop against Creighton Jan. 6, 2024, at Wintrust Arena.
Big East challenges embraced by Bruno's Blue Demons
Depaul guard Michelle Sidor makes her move in a game against Western Michigan, Nov. 6 at Wintrust Arena.
Strong second half helps DePaul defeat Loyola 93-72 in Red Line Rivalry
Katlyn Gilbert pushes the pace in DePauls first ever matchup against Stonehill, Nov. 9 at Wintrust Arena. Gilbert finished with the programs seventh ever triple-double.
DePaul gears up for Louisville with back-to-back wins
DePaul women’s basketball staff and players yell from the sidelines at an exhibition game against Iowa on Oct. 15, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Newfound depth and young talent: Women’s basketball preview
More in Showcase
McGowan North listed as fourteenth highest emitting building per square foot in Chicago
McGowan North listed as fourteenth highest emitting building per square foot in Chicago
A CTA passenger gazes out the window into the Loop on an Orange Line train on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. The CTA has taken steps in recent months to crack down on prohibited behaviors on trains and buses.
To sit or to stand: Why CTA etiquette is so important
Co-president Monique Rivera (left) creates Valentine’s Day cards with Bookmark members during their monthly Art Night on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in the Student Center.
DePaul students find a safe space in femme and queer book club
‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum rallies support and sparks concerns among developers
‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum rallies support and sparks concerns among developers
Situationship epidemic: Limited love in an online age
Situationship epidemic: Limited love in an online age
Interim head coach Matt Brady looks on during DePauls matchup with Xavier Feb. 3, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Brady took on the job in January after the departure of Tony Stubblefield.
Inspiring confidence: Matt Brady’s approach as DePaul’s interim head coach
More in Sports
The Ray allows full-time undergrad students unlimited access to athletic facilities during the school year.
Is The Ray too crowded?
DePaul senior guard Jeremiah Oden dribbles towards the baseline in DePauls match against UConn Feb. 14, at Wintrust Arena. Oden shot 1-6 from the field in 22 minutes.
No. 1 ranked UConn hands DePaul a crushing 101-65 defeat at home
Elijah Fisher, 22, helps his teammate Churchill Abass to his feet in a game against Seton Hall Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Wintrust Arena. Abass and Fisher were held to a combined 10 points between them.
Demons score under 40 for first time in 15 years, leave interim coach “embarrassed”
Caleb Murphy prepares for a game against Long Beach State, November 11, 2023, at Wintrust Arena. Murphy played eight games this season before sustaining a season-ending wrist injury.
Murphy out for remainder of season, expected to pursue medical redshirt
Head coach Tony Stubblefield surveys the court during his teams loss to Creighton on senior day, March 4, 2023, at Wintrust Arena, in Chicago, Ill.
Stubblefield out as men’s basketball coach, search for replacement underway
FILE— Head coach Tony Stubblefield hangs his head after the team suffered a 90-76 loss to UConn on Jan. 31, 2023, at Wintrust Arena, in Chicago, Ill.
BREAKING: Tony Stubblefield out as DePaul men’s basketball head coach

The DePaulia

The Student News Site of DePaul University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The DePaulia Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *