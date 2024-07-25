President Biden addresses the nation following his withdrawal from the 2024 election

Days after President Biden formally announced his plan to drop his bid for reelection, Biden returned to the White House for an Oval Office address regarding the decision.

In his address, Biden said it’s been the “privilege of his life” to have served our country over the course of his political career and wanted to remind Americans that “Here in America, kings and dictators do not rule — the people do.”

Having been criticized for his age and abilities, Biden agreed that there is a “time and place for new voices, fresh voices, younger voices,” and that the time “to pass the torch,” is now, he said in his address.

Following Biden’s initial exit from the presidential race, Biden endorsed vice president Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. The President referred to Harris as being “ … experienced, tough, and capable,” in his speech.

Biden also outlined his plan to move forward in the months leading up to the November election and the end of his presidential term.

“America is going to have to choose between moving forward or backwards,” Biden said.

By raising more than $81 million toward her campaign and the Democratic National Committee, Harris received an outpour of support on Monday, July 22 – the first official day of Harris’ candidacy. This was the largest 24-hour fundraising period of the 2024 election cycle for either party.

According to a survey conducted by the Associated Press, Harris has already secured the number of delegates needed to clinch the presidential nomination at the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

After a suspected assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump went on to address his party as their official presidential nominee at the Republican National Convention last week.

Despite security concerns, Chicago will continue to host the Democratic National Convention Aug. 19-22, at which Harris is expected to become the official nominee of the Democratic Party.

Related Stories: