President Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race

Lucia Preziosi, News Editor July 21, 2024
President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden formally announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential election via a post on his social media platforms on Sunday afternoon.

In an additional post, Biden officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee proceeding the Democratic National Convention next month.

“I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of the term,” Biden said in his official statement. 

Biden’s decision comes after intense pressure to drop out of the race from significant democratic players, such as Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

At 81 years of age, many voters and fellow politicians alike have expressed concern about Biden’s mental and physical capacity to be reelected for an additional term.

This concern only intensified after Biden’s performance in the June 27 debate against Republican nominee, Donald Trump. 

Biden stated that he will address the nation later this week regarding more details about the decision.

The DePaulia

The Student Newspaper of DePaul University
