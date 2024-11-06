Trump triumphs: Former president set to take back the White House

In a neck-to-neck race for the White House, former President Donald Trump has regained the presidency, which The Associated Press called after Trump won the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris by earning 277 electoral votes as of the morning of Nov. 6. The race was called by the AP as he took Wisconsin, pushing him over the 270 electoral vote threshold.

The former president has made promises throughout his campaign to prosecute his enemies and conduct “the largest deportation in America history,” along with shuttering the Department of Education.

Trump, a convicted felon, will now also be effectively shielded from prosecution in the criminal and civil cases against him.

Trump took an early victory lap after several news outlets projected his win. He said America had given him and the Republican Party an “unprecedented mandate.”

“This is a moment like nobody’s ever seen before. Frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time,” Trump said at his campaign watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It’s time to unite.”

Harris is expected to deliver her concession speech at Howard University in Washington D.C. later today, Nov. 6.