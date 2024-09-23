Long awaited DePaul student health insurance program launches

In August, DePaul launched its long awaited student health insurance program. Students who are registered for fall 2024 classes will be automatically enrolled in the program, which provides students with coverage by United Healthcare. In order to opt out of the program, students must have provided proof of existing coverage by Friday, Sept. 20.

Starting this fall, all degree-seeking DePaul students, whether part-time, full-time, undergraduate or graduate, must have compatible active health insurance. The student health insurance premium charge will be reflected in tuition statements seen through Campus Connect. To see the full list of benefits that the health plan provides you can go to Summary of Benefits and Coverage.

DePaul’s plan is provided by United Healthcare, one of the largest health care insurance companies in the country. They cover services from an extensive range of providers, making it accessible to students when students need care. When visiting a healthcare provider’s office to treat injury or illness, the copay is $25. The plan covers primary care visits, physical and behavioral health services, preventative care, vaccinations, prescription drugs and more.

For many students, the Sept. 20 opt-out deadline has snuck up on them. Shaye Hutson, a DePaul graduate student, said she ignored the countdown reminder emails before realizing the urgency of the situation.

“I didn’t know what it was, so I sent it to my dad, and we both thought it was a scam,” she said.

Upon learning that the emails are legitimate, Hutson said she planned to opt out of DePaul’s plan and stay on her parent’s health insurance until she turns 26.

Some students had trouble finding the countdown emails, making it easy to miss the time-sensitive messages.

Another DePaul student, junior Jessica Jensen, chose to opt-out of the university plan as she is also already insured through other means.

“It makes sense, but I do wish I could opt in rather than out” Jensen said.

However, Tony LoSasso, a health insurance expert and DePaul professor said the university’s decision to have an opt-out option was to benefit the students, saving them trouble of signing up for health insurance.

“Students are young and healthy and have a lot going on in their lives,” LoSasso said. “The university probably believes they are doing right by their students to opt them into it, as it’s better to err on the side of having insurance than not.”

DePaul is using a philosophy of “behavioral economics,” LoSasso added, creating a system where there is’s more certainty that uninsured people will be covered.

“There is always a chance of a person forgetting to sign up for the plan and not having it when needed,” he said. He did not help create the health insurance package but feels it has worth.

“It’s a pretty generous health insurance plan,” LoSasso said.

Related Stories: