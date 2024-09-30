Cabinet members appointed, membership chair resigns as Student Government Association prepares for fall election.

DePaul’s Student Government Association appointed and elected two new positions at its general body meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Senior Madison Comeau was elected as parliamentarian, and sophomore Margo Halbleib as election operation board chair.

“My interest in this position is mainly just upholding election fairness and justice and making sure that the elections are run duly and properly,” Halbleib said. “I’m really specifically passionate about justice and election justice, making sure that is all in due process, and being done correctly and fairly.”

The appointment of the EOB chair position is necessary in determining a timeline for the SGA fall election. The election operations board committee consists of the EOB chair along with four other SGA members that will help facilitate all SGA elections to ensure compliance with election bylaws and processing of election data.

Fall SGA elections will be held in October; however, they have not yet released a timeline. SGA is seeking out representatives for the College of Business and College of Computing and Digital Media, along with representatives for the theater and music schools. The parliamentarian position earned by Comeau oversees the organization of all SGA procedures by making sure members follow the SGA Constitution and bylaws.

SGA chief of staff Lily Lauritson will be temporarily taking over the duties of the chair of membership after the resignation of Louis (Will) McRae, the previous holder of this position who won in an uncontested election in the spring. McRae has not responded for comment on his recent resignation.

“Even if one of us moves the whole GB (General Body) can’t just fall apart. It’s good because we do a good job at delegation and making sure we’re sharing responsibilities,” Smith said.

Chair of campus affairs Cade Primack is leading multiple efforts for both community involvement and service this quarter. The SGA campus affairs committee is hosting a kickball tournament open to DePaul students and staff on Oct 10.

“We thought a kickball event would be a great way to bring all of DePaul together in light of some of the tension on campus. It’s a great way for students to interact with faculty and for faculty to interact with admin,” Primack said.

Primack is also working to promote DePaul’s Vincentian mission of service for the surrounding Chicago communities.

Primack shared plans for a project that would allow “underprivileged” elementary students to attend their classes on the DePaul campus in November and December. He hopes to “get them down to Wintrust” so they can see a basketball game.

In addition, the campus affairs committee plans to take part in a project to reduce food waste by providing excess food from DePaul dining halls to places such as shelters and schools that need additional resources.

“We want to expose as many people as possible to DePaul and what DePaul is” Primack said. “There’s a lot of ways that you can go about it, and this accomplishes that mission, but it also gives back to people who might need a little bit more”

