Ballot highlights: IVF, taxes and election interference

Voters in Illinois will be able to answer three advisory questions on the 2024 election ballot addressing reproductive health, Illinois’ tax structure and election interference penalties.

The ballot questions are not legally binding, and lawmakers do not have to pass policy initiatives that are approved during the election. The last time statewide advisory questions were on Illinois ballots was 2014.

The three questions were approved to appear on the state’s ballot because Senate Bill 2412 was passed by Illinois lawmakers in May 2024.

“All three of the questions deal with issues that are top of mind for voters or are issues that have been reported on in the news media,” Rep. Jay Hoffman from Swansea, Illinois, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in an interview in October.

Should all medically appropriate assisted reproductive treatments, including, but not limited to, in vitro fertilization, be covered by any health insurance plan in Illinois that provides coverage for pregnancy benefits, without limitation on the number of treatments?

The Assisted Reproductive Health Referendum Act asks voters whether health insurers who cover pregnancy benefits should also cover other assisted reproductive healthcare treatments, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Reproductive rights, including IVF and abortion, have been a talking point for voters in the upcoming election. In a recent survey done by KFF, abortion is the most important issue among women under 30 in the November election.

Should the Illinois Constitution be amended to create an additional 3% tax on income greater than $1,000,000 for the purpose of dedicating funds raised to property tax relief?

The Property Tax Relief and Fairness Referendum Act question is asking voters whether lawmakers should amend the state’s constitutions to require an extra 3% tax on individual income over $1 million.

This could allow policymakers in the General Assembly to attempt a constitutional amendment in 2026 to impose increased taxes on millionaires for more property tax relief.

Should any candidate appearing on the Illinois ballot for federal, state or local office be subject to civil penalties if the candidate interferes or attempts to interfere with an election worker’s official duties?

The Election Worker Protection and Candidate Accountability Referendum Act asks Illinois voters whether a candidate on the state’s ballot should be penalized if they try to “interfere with an election worker’s official duties.”

The election interference advisory question is a response to former President Donald Trump’s effort to remain in office after he lost the 2020 election.

Illinois currently has several election interference laws. It is a felony to intimidate or threaten someone who is supporting a specific candidate or registering to vote, and it is a misdemeanor to not follow lawful order from election authorities.

Other referendums

The three advisory questions reached the maximum number of referendums allowed on the ballot. Other proposed referendums covered topics about redistricting reform, term limits and gender-affirming therapy.

Several counties in Illinois will also be able to vote on local referendums in the November election.

Voters can learn more about the referendums on their ballot at the Illinois State Board of Elections website.

Related Stories: