election issue
Donate
Have a tip?
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
The Student Newspaper of DePaul University

The DePaulia
Categories:

‘Desire Lines’ review: Half-documentary half-queer drama gets close to greatness

April Klein, Asst. Arts & Life EditorOctober 30, 2024
Yù Yù Blue

The rarity of something like Jules Rosskam’s “Desire Lines” is reason enough for its existence. Woven in-between talking heads interviews with gay trans men speaking frankly about their experiences in the queer community is a fictional narrative about a trans academic learning to embrace his own attraction to men. It’s profound in its transgressiveness, especially when so many stories about trans people are either sanitized or made vulgar to the point of exploitation. While the narrative may occasionally feel a bit rote and drably shot, the documentary portions make it clear that there was heart put into the project. The tragedy of the AIDS crisis on cisgender gay men is well-documented at this point. It’s interesting that the film shifts focus onto Lou Sullivan, a trans gay man who died of an AIDS-related illness and had been mostly forgotten. It reveals a new heart-wrenching side of an already traumatizing part of queer history.

*This film was screened at the 60th Chicago International Film Festival

 

Related Stories:

Stay informed with The DePaulia’s top stories, delivered to your inbox every Monday.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
April Klein
April Klein, Asst. Arts & Life Editor
April is a junior at DePaul. Contact April: [email protected]
Yù Yù Blue
Yù Yù Blue, Illustration Editor
Yuyu (she/they/he) is a third-year Animation BFA major and Global Asian Studies minor at DePaul. She likes tattooing, making rugs, and trying new restaurants with her husband. Contact Yuyu: [email protected]