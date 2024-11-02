Pilsen’s Annual Carrera de los Muertos, now larger than ever, celebrates a Mexican tradition

With a record-breaking turnout of more than 7,000 runners and nearly 200 volunteers, the annual Carrera de los Muertos in Pilsen is growing beyond Carlos Jaramillo’s wildest dreams, he said.

Jaramillo serves as the race director in addition to having founded the 5k.

In 2007, Jaramillo, only 25 at the time, scrambled to organize the first Carrera de los Muertos 5-kilometer race in the neighborhood in a matter of months.

Race planning is a mammoth task typically undertaken by professional event planners in the span of a year or more, according to Jaramillo. The first annual race had only 500 entries, he recalled, but has since grown exponentially in the last 17 years.

“This is a labor of love,” said Jaramillo.

Carrera, as it has become affectionately known by race regulars, is one of the largest independent nonprofit race events in Chicago.

Many of the volunteers are Jaramillo’s friends, family, and community members.

“This is as grassroots as it comes,” Jaramillo said. “It’s really, really unique.”

Kim, who chose to be identified by her first name only, has been a race volunteer and participant for 11 years. Her favorite part, she said, is the ambiance and the vibe in the community on race day, she said.

Not only is Carrera unique in its organization, it takes place in a “melting pot” neighborhood in Chicago, according to Jaramillo.

In addition to having origins in Eastern European immigrant culture, Pilsen is known for its thriving community of Latine families and small businesses. One of Jaramillo’s favorite aspects of Carrera in the community is the influx of traffic to the area and its businesses on the day of the race, he said.

“It’s … cool to see Pilsen and other parts of the city with people wearing their Carrera shirts all across the neighborhoods, the restaurants, the bars,” he said. “I love the economic impact that it provides to local small businesses.”

Jaramillo said he’d be interested in quantifying the economic impact of Carrera on the neighborhood in the future.

“We know places get packed the day of [the race] and they don’t only make a morning out of it. They make an afternoon, make a day out of it,” he said.

“I love all the tents and connectivity in the community after the race,” said Wellington Riera, a race participant. He and his partner had lunch on 18th Street after the race.

Jaramillo said his inspiration for the Carrera came from running the Chicago marathon. He wanted to capture his experience of running down historic 18th Street.

“People waving Mexican flags, DJs playing house music on one end, the mariachi. I want to replicate that,” Jaramillo said. “I wanted to do something very Latino-centric, very cultural. And at that time, no one really talked about Dia de los Muertos.”

Elizabeth Miranda said the DJs and music were her favorite part of the race this past Saturday.

“They really helped keep me motivated to keep going,” said Miranda, who ran in honor of her late grandparents.

To celebrate Dia de los Muertos, the race featured a digital ofrenda where runners submitted photos of their loved ones. Many race participants ran in honor of a loved one who has passed.

“We partnered up with the local florist [Petals From Heaven]. She’s gonna put some cempasúchil, which are marigold flowers all around the courtyard with fake candles and drapery,” Jaramillo said. “I just think it’s going to be just super beautiful, and people are going to love it.”

The race medals also honored the Day of the Dead this year. The shape of a flower-decorated picture frame allowed participants to insert photos of loved ones they’re honoring.

Sonya, a veteran Carrera runner who chose to be identified by her first name only, said she’s running in honor of her nephew who passed.

Though putting on Carrera can be stressful at times, Jaramillo said he perseveres.

“You see people taking selfies and people getting emotional because they’re running for someone that they love, and that’s just instant fuel,” he said.

Proceeds from Carrera benefit United Neighborhood Organization (UNO), which features programming like the GirlsMPowered project. GirlsMPowered seeks to provide girls in grades six through ten with guidance and mentorship as they transition from childhood to young adulthood, encouraging them to explore a variety of career paths.