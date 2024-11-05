Chis Holtmann wants to buy you food — here’s how

DePaul students have a new reason to show up and cheer at Wintrust Arena this season.

Chris Holtmann and DePaul men’s basketball team will be providing students with a free breakfast or lunch after every home win this upcoming season.

Holtmann told The DePaulia Sept. 11 that he wants to provide students with food for those in attendance at every home win.

“We want them (students) to feel personally invested in our success,” Holtmann said.

DePaul has finalized the logistics for that incentive program. Nina Goodhue, DePaul’s associate athletic director of marketing and fan experience, explained the details to The DePaulia in an email.

“We’re excited to bring Coach Holtmann’s promise to life after every home win,” Goodhue said. “Following a victory, students can bring their ticket from the previous night’s game to the McGrath-Phillips Arena the next day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to pick up lunch and meet with staff, student-athletes, and more.”

For example, if DePaul beats Southern Indiana on Nov. 4. Students can show up on Nov. 5 with their ticket from the game to McGrath-Phillips Arena from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to pick up their food.

Goodhue also said that students will also receive email reminders as well as posts on social media about the incentive program.

“DePaul Athletics and Men’s Basketball are thrilled to foster a culture of winning in partnership with our students, and we can’t wait to see DePaul students leading the charge,” Goodhue said.

DePaul will also be looking to do a digital version of the incentive program when students are not on campus during the December break. But it will return in person when students are back on campus in January.

DePaul also provides all students with a complimentary ticket to all home games, as well as free bus transportation to and from Wintrust Arena to DePauls Lincoln Park Campus.

DePaul also is trying to incentivize students with new student only giveaways at games this year. On Jan. 11 vs. Xavier, the first 500 students in attendance will receive a replica mens basketball jersey. On Feb. 22 vs. Butler, the first 500 students in attendance will receive a Billy Blue Demon Fan Flag, there are also several shirt and hat giveaways as well.

With these incentives in place, DePaul athletics hopes to inspire a deeper connection between students and the men’s basketball team, creating a lively home-court advantage at Wintrust Arena this season.

