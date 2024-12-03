‘Wicked’ review – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande transform this classic musical

“Wicked”(2024) does nothing less than defy expectations and redefine assumptions of what a movie musical can be.

Based on the Broadway hit, “Wicked” itself is based on the novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West”— a reimagining of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”written by L. Frank Baum, and the 1939 Hollywood production by the same name. 2024’s Wicked weaves these sources into the ultimate cinematic experience.

This prequel to Baum’s original book follows the coming-of-age story of Elphaba, the misunderstood Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the beloved Good Witch, as they undergo their first year at Shiz University, a prestigious institution within the fantasy land of Oz.

The film explores their evolving friendship, from their initial mutual loathing to their unexpected bond, while simultaneously exploring the world’s political complexities and personal growth within the characters.

“Wicked” is a story that focuses on how these two characters shape their destinies and become the people we know them to be. Elphaba struggles with her differences, unusual power, and social expectations, which directly contrast with Glinda’s shallow desire for popularity and perfection. The two face challenges and moments of self-discovery that become the foundation for the larger story of “The Wizard of Oz”.

Themes of identity, self-empowerment, and friendship reveal an even deeper story behind the witches and showcase that there is more to this tale than just good versus evil.

Director Jon M. Chu is no stranger to movie musicals, as he has been directing them since the beginning of his career, most recently proving himself in 2021 with his adaptation of “In the Heights”. Chu infuses “Wicked” with love and magic, which contributes to making this adaptation so special.

That being said, some of Chu’s cinematography and lighting choices are questionable: while the film is filled with color, there were brief moments of dullness, and more saturation could have enhanced its visual appeal. Still, his depiction of Oz remains captivating as the strong performances drew me back into the story, despite the poor visual choices.

Cynthia Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba is unlike any other. She brings a certain softness and warmth to the character, completely making Elphaba her own by infusing her own lived experience as a Black and Queer woman. Erivo is no stranger to the feeling of otherness and that translates on screen, making her performance feel personal and extremely compelling.

Her voice, combined with her portrayal of Elphaba, moved me in an unexpected way, making her the standout star of the film. Erivo has cemented herself as one of the most exciting vocalists in the world.

On the other hand, Ariana Grande provides the audience with a different kind of magic. Grande has become known for her incredible vocals and unparalleled stage presence through her career in music. Initially I had doubts about her ability to perform well in a feature film.

However, by the end of the film, Grande had completely erased any reservations I had. Grande’s Glinda is playful and charming, perfectly depicting the complexity of the character. Vocally, Grande is mesmerizing, and her performance draws parallels to Kristen Chenoweth’s original portrayal of Glinda on Broadway more than two decades ago. Grande captures the heart of the character while still adding enough nuance to make it her own.

“Wicked”is a magical retelling of a beloved story, dominated by powerful performances and an emotional narrative. Both Erivo and Grande shoulder the weight of the film, and their unique talents largely contribute to making the film one of the best, if not the best, modern movie musicals.

Related Stories:

Stay informed with The DePaulia’s top stories, delivered to your inbox every Monday.