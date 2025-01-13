BDChall
Letter from the Editors: Our reporting is essential – Help us go to inauguration

The DePaulia Editorial BoardJanuary 13, 2025

The DePaulia and La DePaulia team of student journalists are embarking to Washington D.C. next week to cover the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The second inauguration of Donald Trump is a pivotal moment in the United States and around the world, and it should be documented in all forms of news media. 

Many of our student journalists have had the opportunity to cover events like these, whether it be the Democratic National Convention or local election events. But many have not yet had the opportunity.

Students at The DePaulia and La DePaulia have dedicated time both in and out of the classroom to make sure the election is documented at the student level. Not because we’ve had to but simply because it is our passion.

Regardless of our passion, we also feel a responsibility to offer a behind-the-scenes view of the event–capturing not just who is there but also the mood and underlying message.

Our coverage is about the truth, storytelling and the valuable lessons that come from hands-on experience like this.

With Chicago being 600 miles away from the action, we hope to bring personalized coverage to an event that many students may feel far away from. 

We can think of no better way to wrap up a presidential election season by finishing what we started. In an era marked with an overload of information, it’s important that as reporters we offer people the opportunity to consume news that’s accurate, independently produced and reflective of our political landscape. 

Our team of 13 student journalists humbly ask for your support to help bring our passion and drive to fruition. Whether it be a small donation to contribute to gas prices or to feed one of our journalists, we would be eternally grateful. 

Click here to make a donation

