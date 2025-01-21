BDChall
Latines who backed Trump share their hopes for the next four years at the Inauguration

Trump supporters at the Inauguration lined up at the motorcade waiting for the Presidential parade going down Pennsylvania Avenue.
Byline photo of Alyssa N. Salcedo
Byline photo of Nupur Bosmiya
Byline photo of Alondra M. Castañeda
Alyssa N. Salcedo, Nupur Bosmiya, and Alondra M. CastañedaJanuary 20, 2025
Nupur Bosmiya
From L-R: Sandra Cabrea, Chabela Rodriguez and Roxany Perez pose for the camera in front of the motorcade fence going down Pennsylvania Avenue on January 20, 2025. They all travelled from Miami to attend President Trump’s inauguration

Mariela Gonzales, a Peruvian immigrant living in Maryland, was preparing catered food for the tailgate party and viewing of the inauguration at the Canadian embassy in Washington, D.C. on Monday morning. 

With the inauguration of President Donald Trump just hours away, she reflected on the changes she hopes to see in the coming years.  

For Gonzalez, the most important issues going into the election were the economy and “peace in the Middle East,” she said in Spanish. 

While she chose to abstain from voting during the 2024 Presidential election, Gonzalez is optimistic about the future and hopes Trump fulfills his promises to lower the cost of living during his second term. 

Mariela Gonzales grills sausage and beef patties at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, DC for the tailgate Inauguration watch party on January 20, 2025. She expressed her support for Trump as a Peruvian immigrant. (Nupur Bosmiya)

Improving the economy, access to health care and reducing violent crimes were among the top issues for some Latine voters in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the Pew Research Center.

While the majority of Latine voters cast their ballot for former Vice President Kamala Harris, 43 percent voted for President Trump– many of whom traveled to Washington, D.C. to celebrate his inauguration. 

Among them was Chabela Rodriguez, a Cuban immigrant living in Miami, Florida, who flew to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration along with her daughter and close friend. Despite the cold weather, she was excited for the event and to “hacer gran a America,” or “make America great.” 

“After coming from a country under a communist dictatorship… it’s something wonderful, a dream come true,” said Rodriguez in Spanish. “I never thought I would experience this, and here we are. I support Trump in everything.” 

The most important issues that motivated Rodriguez to vote for Trump were immigration, border security and the economy, she said. She hopes to see an immigration reform in the coming years, and a decrease in the cost of living. 

Rodriguez believes those who immigrate to the U.S. should go through the same verification process she went through when she immigrated years ago, to reduce criminal activity.

“This country is not for everyone; it is only for those who have the desire to fight and prosper in this world, in this great country that gives you every opportunity,” said Rodriguez. “The same applies to older people as to younger people… there are many people who come to destroy this country, and it is not for them.”

With mass deportations set to begin in Chicago on Tuesday, Rodriguez said she supports deporting undocumented immigrants who are involved in criminal activity. She hopes undocumented immigrants who are essential workers, or recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), who are legally authorized to work in the United States, will be permitted to stay.  

“I agree that anyone who deserves it should become a citizen—people who study, professionals—and I think that is part of the goal of this government now,” said Rodriguez. “Granting residency and a path to citizenship to all skilled individuals and talents is the right thing to do.”

In Chicago and other sanctuary cities, political and community leaders worry for the safety of the immigrant community with the incoming mass deportations. Recently, lawmakers shot down an amendment to the Welcoming City Ordinance that protects undocumented immigrants from harmful law enforcement practices.

Recently passed legislation like the Laken Riley Act would allow federal immigration agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to take immigrants who have entered unlawfully into custody if they are suspected of crimes like theft over $100. 

Previously, immigration officials were only allowed to detain undocumented immigrants who committed violent crimes.

Pro-immigrant advocates say the policy would diminish access to due process for undocumented immigrants, minors and DACA recipients, and that it would further criminalize the community for minor crimes.

Inauguration attendees gather in front of the motorcade fence and wait for President Trump’s car to pass. Some attendees lined up for hours in freezing temperatures hoping to get a glimpse of the newly inaugurated president. (Nupur Bosmiya)

President Trump’s promised policies also appealed to young males under 30 in the 2024 presidential election.

Young Hispanic males such as Luke Reynaga – a warehouse worker from California – believe that President Trump is the candidate capable of fixing some of his concerns about the country.

Factors such as having closed borders, freedom of speech, protecting the constitution, and having a good economy are all important to him, Reynaga said.

Reynaga said that his hope for the next four years would include cutting government spending instead of “sending a lot of money to other countries.” 

“We sent billions to Ukraine. We’re still sending billions to Israel,” Reynaga said. 

For Reynaga, President Trump’s re-entry to the White House also signals better crisis management in his hometown and across the United States.  

“I believe he’s going to do something as president. I believe he has a lot of influence,” Reynaga said. 

About the Contributors
Alyssa N. Salcedo
Alyssa N. Salcedo, La DePaulia News Editor
Hello, I'm Alyssa! I'm a bilingual data journalist pursuing my master’s at DePaul. I'm passionate about data-driven reporting and covering local news! I was born in Santiago de los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic but immigrated to the U.S. when I was five. I graduated from Marquette University with a B.S. in English Education and went on to teach middle schoolers. While teaching, I also worked at a small local newspaper called the Riverwest Currents in Milwaukee Wis., which inspired me to pursue journalism. I'm honored and thrilled to be the editor-in-chief of La DePaulia!
Nupur Bosmiya
Nupur Bosmiya, La DePaulia Managing Editor
Hello, I'm Nupur! I’m currently a journalism graduate student at DePaul University and originally joined La DePaulia as a fact-checker before becoming a news editor. Eternally invested in culture and visual media, I hope to tell captivating stories about art and artists. If I’m not systematically making my way through an art gallery or museum, you can find me tucked in my bed with a novel.
Alondra M. Castañeda
Alondra M. Castañeda, La DePaulia Editor-in-Chief
Hello, I'm Alondra! I was born in Guerrero, Mexico but I immigrated to the U.S. at the age of three. I’m a first year student, pursuing my bachelors degree in journalism. I’m also a mother, content creator and podcaster. I consider myself a versatile woman of many hats! I’m very passionate about giving a voice to our Latine community and I’m very excited to be a part of La DePaulia’s team!