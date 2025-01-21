Latines who backed Trump share their hopes for the next four years at the Inauguration

Mariela Gonzales, a Peruvian immigrant living in Maryland, was preparing catered food for the tailgate party and viewing of the inauguration at the Canadian embassy in Washington, D.C. on Monday morning.

With the inauguration of President Donald Trump just hours away, she reflected on the changes she hopes to see in the coming years.

For Gonzalez, the most important issues going into the election were the economy and “peace in the Middle East,” she said in Spanish.

While she chose to abstain from voting during the 2024 Presidential election, Gonzalez is optimistic about the future and hopes Trump fulfills his promises to lower the cost of living during his second term.

Improving the economy, access to health care and reducing violent crimes were among the top issues for some Latine voters in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the Pew Research Center.

While the majority of Latine voters cast their ballot for former Vice President Kamala Harris, 43 percent voted for President Trump– many of whom traveled to Washington, D.C. to celebrate his inauguration.

Among them was Chabela Rodriguez, a Cuban immigrant living in Miami, Florida, who flew to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration along with her daughter and close friend. Despite the cold weather, she was excited for the event and to “hacer gran a America,” or “make America great.”

“After coming from a country under a communist dictatorship… it’s something wonderful, a dream come true,” said Rodriguez in Spanish. “I never thought I would experience this, and here we are. I support Trump in everything.”

The most important issues that motivated Rodriguez to vote for Trump were immigration, border security and the economy, she said. She hopes to see an immigration reform in the coming years, and a decrease in the cost of living.

Rodriguez believes those who immigrate to the U.S. should go through the same verification process she went through when she immigrated years ago, to reduce criminal activity.

“This country is not for everyone; it is only for those who have the desire to fight and prosper in this world, in this great country that gives you every opportunity,” said Rodriguez. “The same applies to older people as to younger people… there are many people who come to destroy this country, and it is not for them.”

With mass deportations set to begin in Chicago on Tuesday, Rodriguez said she supports deporting undocumented immigrants who are involved in criminal activity. She hopes undocumented immigrants who are essential workers, or recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), who are legally authorized to work in the United States, will be permitted to stay.

“I agree that anyone who deserves it should become a citizen—people who study, professionals—and I think that is part of the goal of this government now,” said Rodriguez. “Granting residency and a path to citizenship to all skilled individuals and talents is the right thing to do.”

In Chicago and other sanctuary cities, political and community leaders worry for the safety of the immigrant community with the incoming mass deportations. Recently, lawmakers shot down an amendment to the Welcoming City Ordinance that protects undocumented immigrants from harmful law enforcement practices.

Recently passed legislation like the Laken Riley Act would allow federal immigration agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to take immigrants who have entered unlawfully into custody if they are suspected of crimes like theft over $100.

Previously, immigration officials were only allowed to detain undocumented immigrants who committed violent crimes.

Pro-immigrant advocates say the policy would diminish access to due process for undocumented immigrants, minors and DACA recipients, and that it would further criminalize the community for minor crimes.

President Trump’s promised policies also appealed to young males under 30 in the 2024 presidential election.

Young Hispanic males such as Luke Reynaga – a warehouse worker from California – believe that President Trump is the candidate capable of fixing some of his concerns about the country.

Factors such as having closed borders, freedom of speech, protecting the constitution, and having a good economy are all important to him, Reynaga said.

Reynaga said that his hope for the next four years would include cutting government spending instead of “sending a lot of money to other countries.”

“We sent billions to Ukraine. We’re still sending billions to Israel,” Reynaga said.

For Reynaga, President Trump’s re-entry to the White House also signals better crisis management in his hometown and across the United States.

“I believe he’s going to do something as president. I believe he has a lot of influence,” Reynaga said.