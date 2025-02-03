Digital divide threatens equity over U.S. elections among technical dependence

As the world relies on digital technology, there is a significant division between those with reachable vital resources and those without.

This eternal gap, known as the digital divide, has become a huge obstacle to equity and opportunity here in the United States.

As we know, millions of Americans enjoy access to the internet through education, jobs and as a means of social participation.

Martha Martinez-Firestone, an associate professor in the Department of Sociology, spoke about her ideas on the digital divide amid growing concerns for the future.

“In the 2000s in Mexico where I worked, they only had satellite devices because technology had been advancing. Here, in the United States, the technology is changing every two years based on high-quality services that are behind a payroll.”

According to Martinez-Firestone, the entire concept for the digital divide revolves around cognitive skills.

This divide has far-reaching implications, especially during the election, which sparked relative concern for many.

When voting, this gap severely affects how citizens participate in democracy, providing access to information about candidates — even where and what they stride for.

In the election process, voting procedures and polling locations are essential for informed civic participation.

However, millions of Americans remain disconnected. Some rely on outdated methods to stay informed, while others are left without any resources. These individuals often participate fully in the electoral process.

DePaul freshman Eric Serrano said trends in the digital world can lead to significant gaps and underscored the future challenges of spreading these trends socially.

“What people are talking about these days are quick current trends worldwide because of digital media platforms,” Serrano said.

As trends constantly evolve over time, conflicting statements emerge from one day to the next, creating confusion and uncertainty.

Besides the way users follow trends, digital technology accelerates them by posing challenges that may impact future generations as advancements might occur at a rapid pace.

For instance, social media is constantly evolving, influencing and reflecting the latest tendencies in real time.

DePaul freshman Michael Lyons weighed in on the challenges the digital divide might create through time.

“The biggest thing is that future generations will be thinking forward towards technology,” Lyons said.

For previous generations, including Lyons’ parents, technology wasn’t a major part of life. While it may not always be essential, they often acknowledge that future generations will be highly focused on it.

Keep in mind that the digital divide doesn’t affect just the election but also the qualifications of the choice for a candidate.

Candidates’ campaigns have shifted heavily towards digital platforms where they engage voters on social media, post policy information on websites and email newsletters to their supporters.

Rural communities, low-income families and older adults often lack broadband access, making it difficult to navigate digital tools that become increasingly essential for participation in elections.

For these individuals, gathering information about candidates and ballot measures is often dependent on traditional media like television, radio or newspapers, which are not always readily available in every area.

Former President Joe Biden’s $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program was instituted to connect more than 25 million Americans who do not have high-speed internet access.

The BEAD program was created to fund infrastructure, mapping, adoption and planning efforts to bridge the digital divide, amining to get everyone online with actual internet access.

Across 56 states and territories, the development of these broadband networks will necessitate the expertise of thousands of construction workers, network designers and general laborers to bring the program to a complete function.

In today’s media landscape, most candidates rely heavily on social media and their official websites to disseminate their platforms and messages. For voters who are not connected, these platforms are inaccessible, limiting constituents’ exposure to the full spectrum of political options.

While digital trends serve as valuable tools, many users can cross-reference facts and use reputable sources for election-related content, those without internet access may find themselves influenced solely through trends mentioned on television.

As elections become more digitized, the gap between those who have access and those who do not could continue to widen.

Tackling the digital divide is crucial in the realm of public policy. Expanding broadband access to underserved communities is not only a matter of technological progress but also a matter of ensuring equal access to democracy.

Looking ahead, policymakers must consider how digital inequalities affect voter participation and take steps to ensure access to democracy is not determined by access to the internet.

Without action, the digital divide could experience social inequities that only allow those with actual internet access to fully engage more in the democratic process.

As the U.S. continues integrating technology from online voter registration to digital campaigns, millions of Americans may be left behind, unable to fully engage in the electoral process.

Addressing the digital divide is essential to preserving equal opportunity and ensuring that democracy works for everyone.

Regardless of technical access, every digital device would be left behind in the flood of information circulated socially through culture, making it significantly difficult to stay connected.

