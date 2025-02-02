Blue Demons capsize Pirates for first Big East home win

The DePaul Blue Demons are looking for their first Big East win at home since Jan 18 2023 when they defeated No. 8 Xavier. DePaul is coming into the game rather hobbled: forward David Skogman is out, forward JJ Traynor is a game-time decision, and guard Conor Enright and forward Troy D’Amico are dealing with lingering injuries. The last time these two teams played it was a nail biting overtime thriller in Newark as Seton escaped with a 85-80 win at the beginning of January. Both schools are a combined 2-19 in Big East play this season. It’s a prime opportunity for DePaul to get their first home Big East win.