Blue Demons capsize Pirates for first Big East home win

DePaul was able to secure their first Big East home win of the season, and first since Jan 18 2023 tonight. DePaul was led by forward NJ Benson with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Benson also had two blocks. The game which featured 35 fouls called and several review stoppages led to some frustration on both teams that DePaul was able to overcome. DePaul improves to 2-10 in Big East play with eight games remaining in the regular season. DePaul continues the home stand on Wednesday night versus Villanova at 8 p.m.
The DePaul Blue Demons are looking for their first Big East win at home since Jan 18 2023 when they defeated No. 8 Xavier. DePaul is coming into the game rather hobbled: forward David Skogman is out, forward JJ Traynor is a game-time decision, and guard Conor Enright and forward Troy D’Amico are dealing with lingering injuries. The last time these two teams played it was a nail biting overtime thriller in Newark as Seton escaped with a 85-80 win at the beginning of January. Both schools are a combined 2-19 in Big East play this season. It’s a prime opportunity for DePaul to get their first home Big East win.