Blue Demons capsize Pirates for first Big East home win

Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat WriterFebruary 2, 2025
Kit Wiberg
Layden Blocker dunks the ball during the first half of DePaul’s game against Seton Hall at Wintrust Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. DePaul is currently on a three-game losing streak.
Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 8:35 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Game Recap

Kit Wiberg
Isaiah Rivera dribbles the ball during the second half DePaul’s game against Seton Hall on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Rivera averages 9.4 points per game.

DePaul was able to secure their first Big East home win of the season, and first since Jan 18 2023 tonight. DePaul was led by forward NJ Benson with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Benson also had two blocks. The game which featured 35 fouls called and several review stoppages led to some frustration on both teams that DePaul was able to overcome. DePaul improves to 2-10 in Big East play with eight games remaining in the regular season. DePaul continues the home stand on Wednesday night versus Villanova at 8 p.m.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 8:24 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Chris Holtmann Injury Updates

Kit Wiberg
DePaul men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann shouts from the bench during the game against Seton Hall on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Holtmann said that the men’s team is dealing with multiple ankle injuries but had not further updates.

Chris Holtmann said that he did not have any update on injuries. He had yet to speak to the medical staff. He did say however that the team is dealing with quite a few ankle injuries.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 8:22 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

CJ Gunn on the difference between their last meeting vs. Seton Hall and this one:

“I just think we wanted it more than they did. The last game, we came up short in overtime. We came to this game knowing that it was going to be a dogfight, and whoever wanted more, whoever is going to be more physical, is going to come out on top.”

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 8:19 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

NJ Benson on what goes into a lob finish:

“It’s a tough process. Our coaches want everything with two hands, so that one hand one today, I’m glad I made because I would have been running a lot next practice if I didn’t make it, but it’s just with your timing and being able to catch the ball. I’ve been catching lobs for a long time, so it’s just a habit at this point.”

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 8:18 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Chris Holtmann on his first Big East home win:

“I’m just really happy for our guys. I knew it was going to come at some point, but there’s no question you’d like to get it for the people, for your fans, for everybody and for our players. It feels good.”

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 7:10 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

FINAL: DePaul 74 Seton Hall 57

Kit Wiberg
DePaul men’s basketball celebrates at the bench during the second half of Sunday’s game on Feb. 2, 2025. This is DePaul’s first Big East home win this season.

DePaul has won their first Big East Home game since Jan 18 2023.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 7:06 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 69- Seton Hall 55 3:02 left

DePaul has not scored in the last two minutes.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 7:01 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 69- Seton Hall 50 3:54 left

Kit Wiberg
DePaul men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann shouts from the bench during the second half on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. DePaul kept their lead during the second half.

DePaul looks to put the closing finishes on this one. Jacob Meyer has just fouled out for DePaul.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 6:53 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Blocker returns to bench

Layden Blocker has returned to the bench with his ankle taped.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 6:52 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Blocker to the Locker Room

DePaul’s Layden Blocker went to the locker room with the training staff barely putting weight on his foot/ankle.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 6:48 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 59- Seton Hall 44 8:28 left

Kit Wiberg
Yacine Toumi dunks the ball during the second half on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Toumi averages 4.6 points per game.

DePaul’s is having trouble with Seton Halls press leading to some turnovers. 15 point game.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 6:39 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 56- Seton Hall 35 10:55 left

DePaul uses a 14-2 run to extend the lead to 21. NJ Benson is two rebounds from a double-double,

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 6:25 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 42- Seton Hall 33 16:00 remaining

Kit Wiberg
Jacob Meyer plays defense against Seton Hall during the second half at Wintrust Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Jacob Meyer averages 8.5 points per game against Big East opponents.

NJ Benson has had a game so far. 10 points and 6 rebounds. 2 more free throws upcoming.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 6:23 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Foul Trouble

DePaul’s Troy D’Amico and Conor Enright both have three fouls. Something to monitor.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 6:03 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 38- Seton Hall 29 HALFTIME

Kit Wiberg
Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway talks with players during a first half timeout at Wintrust Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. The game heated up at the end of the second half after a set of clock errors and fouls.

DePaul pulls ahead by 9 at the half, but frankly it feels like they should be up by way more.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 5:54 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 33- Seton Hall 27 3:10 left in first half

I wouldn’t be surprised if a technical was given in tonight game. Especially with all of the calls in this game. Both head coaches have been hot about one thing or another.
 
Its taken 50 minutes. But we’ve finally reached the U4 media timeout.
Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 5:49 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Flagrant Foul Alert

Kit Wiberg
Layden Blocker dribbles the ball during the first half against Seton Hall on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Blocker’s averages 8.1 points per game.

DePaul’s Troy D’Amico just got tagged with a Flagrant I foul. 2 more free throws for the Pirates.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 5:47 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Another Review

Officials are getting the most out of their whistles tonight. Back to the monitor to look at a rebounding foul on a free throw.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 5:41 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Shot clock malfunction

Officials are heading to the replay monitor to check for a timing error for the shot clock. I believe it was reset incorrectly.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 5:34 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 23- Seton Hall 12 7:26 remaining in first half

Kit Wiberg
Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway shouts from the bench during the first half on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Seton Hall trailed behind DePaul in points during the first half.

DePaul has had firm control all game this far. Jacob Meyer has 8 points, 5 of them were free throws.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 5:30 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Blocker shaken up

Layden Blocker just took contact to his face and needed an extra minute to collect himself. He will now check out.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 5:21 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul 15- Seton Hall 7 11:36 remaining in first half

Kit Wiberg
Conor Enright and Yacine Toumi compete for the ball during the first half of Sunday’s game at Wintrust Arena on Feb. 2, 2025. Conor Enright averages 4.9 assists per game against Big East opponents.

DePaul got out to a very fast start but has been cold offensively the last four minutes. Blue Demons out-rebounding the Pirates 12 to 6.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 5:09 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Fast Start

DePaul opens on a 10-0 run, Pirates have yet to score.
 
Timeout Seton Hall.
Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 5:03 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Tip-off

Kit Wiberg
Attendees watch the DePaul v. Seton Hall game at Wintrust Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. DePaul has averaged 66 points per game against Big East opponents.

DePaul in royal blues, Seton Hall in all whites.

Tip won by the Pirates.

And were off

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 4:49 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Seton Hall without two starting guards

Dylan Addae -Wusu and Chaunce Jenkins are both out for Seton Hall tonight due to injuries.

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 4:47 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

DePaul Starters

Kit Wiberg
NJ Benson dribbles the ball during a game against Seton Hall on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. NJ Benson averages 2.2 rebounds per game against Big East opponents.

G Conor Enright

G Layden Blocker

G CJ Gunn

F Troy D’Amico

F NJ Benson

Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 4:36 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

Officials for today’s game

Ron Groover, Matt Potter, Brent Hampton
Updated
Feb 02, 2025, 4:35 pm
Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer

JJ Traynor Available

Forward JJ Traynor who was a game-time decision with an ankle injury has warmed up and looks to be available for the Blue Demons

The DePaul Blue Demons are looking for their first Big East win at home since Jan 18 2023 when they defeated No. 8 Xavier. DePaul is coming into the game rather hobbled: forward David Skogman is out, forward JJ Traynor is a game-time decision, and guard Conor Enright and forward Troy D’Amico are dealing with lingering injuries. The last time these two teams played it was a nail biting overtime thriller in Newark as Seton escaped with a 85-80 win at the beginning of January. Both schools are a combined 2-19 in Big East play this season. It’s a prime opportunity for DePaul to get their first home Big East win.

Nick Palazzolo, Men's Basketball Beat Writer
Kit Wiberg
Kit Wiberg, Director of Photography & Multimedia
Kit Wiberg is a second-year graduate student getting her M.A. in Multimedia Journalism at DePaul. She has experience in all things visual and loves getting to photograph anything environmental related. Kit loves to read and be outside. Contact Kit: [email protected]