Live Updates: DePaul can’t overcome shooting woes in loss to Villanova

DePaul falls to Villanova 49-59, the Blue Demons’ second game this season scoring under 50.
DePaul guard David Thomas scored a season-high 16 points in the loss, leading all Blue Demon scorers.
Eric Dixon, DI basketball’s leading scorer at 24.2 points per game, was held to 14 points, as the lion’s share of scoring came from Jordan Longino and Wooga Poplar, who combined for 29.
DePaul falls to 2-11 in conference play while Villanova improves to 6-6.
DePaul is now 9-37 all-time against Villanova.
DePaul will take on No. 11 Marquette next in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Feb. 11.