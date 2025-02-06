BDChall
Live Updates: DePaul can’t overcome shooting woes in loss to Villanova

Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorFebruary 5, 2025
Isaiah Rivera drives towards the basket on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul closes out a two-game home stand against Villanova that dominated the Blue Demons in their last matchup on Jan. 4.
Feb 05, 2025, 10:06 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Final – Villanova 59, DePaul 49

Chirs Holtmann yells at his players during the second half on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. “It was night and day,” Holtmann said. “I thought we’ve gotten better as a group in the last month, for sure. We’d obviously love to be at full strength … but it’s night and day.”

DePaul falls to Villanova 49-59, the Blue Demons’ second game this season scoring under 50.

DePaul guard David Thomas scored a season-high 16 points in the loss, leading all Blue Demon scorers.

Eric Dixon, DI basketball’s leading scorer at 24.2 points per game, was held to 14 points, as the lion’s share of scoring came from Jordan Longino and Wooga Poplar, who combined for 29.

DePaul falls to 2-11 in conference play while Villanova improves to 6-6.

DePaul is now 9-37 all-time against Villanova.

DePaul will take on No. 11 Marquette next in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Feb 05, 2025, 10:55 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Chris Holtmann on three-point shooting and fight

“It’s all about the quality of the looks,” Holtmann said. “And for the most part, I thought we got really high-quality looks … they were really quality looks that I’m not going to tell our guys not to shoot.”

DePaul shot 7-36 (19.4%) from deep. Holtmann did say he is proud of his team’s performance, compared to their last matchup against Villanova in which they lost by 44 points.

“It was night and day,” Holtmann said. “I thought we’ve gotten better as a group in the last month, for sure. We’d obviously love to be at full strength … but it’s night and day.”

Feb 05, 2025, 10:48 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

JJ Traynor on Chris Riddle’s performance

“I was happy for Chris (Riddle),” Traynor said. “He came in, hit the three, and was just playing aggressive … he practices hard every practice, he’s like the main guy on the scout team. So, you know, he stays ready and stays with it. I’m just happy for him.”

Feb 05, 2025, 10:46 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

David Thomas on DePaul’s “next man up” mentality

David Thomas looks for a pass while Villanova guards on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. “But Coach (Holtmann) has been telling me, not even recently, but the whole season, just to stay ready,” Thomas said.

“It’s just unfortunate that we’ve got some guys out,” Thomas said. “But Coach (Holtmann) has been telling me, not even recently, but the whole season, just to stay ready. I just made sure to come into practice not having a down mindset; just come in every day and play like I’m gonna play 20 minutes.”

Feb 05, 2025, 9:56 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Longino circus shot brings him to 15

With 2:49 remaining, Jordan Longino hits a wild, probing mid-range shot to keep Villanova’s lead at 10, 59-49. Longino has 15.

Feb 05, 2025, 9:49 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Nova up to 47% from deep

Layden Blocker works around Villanova on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul lost to Villanova, 49-59.

With Dixon’s first three-pointer of the night on four attempts, Villanova has extended the lead to double digits, 57-47, with 4:25 left for DePaul to mount a comeback.

Feb 05, 2025, 9:48 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Blocker slam, Villanova timeout, 47-54

With DePaul down nine, Layden Blocker slashed for a dunk to cut it to seven with 5:14 remaining. DePaul is up to 12 offensive rebounds, leading to second chance points from Gunn the previous possession.

Feb 05, 2025, 9:38 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Dixon working in the paint

DI basketball’s leading scorer, Villanova forward Eric Dixon, scores a layup and a pair of free throws to extend the Wildcat lead to nine, 48-40.

8:14 remains.

Feb 05, 2025, 9:29 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

12 minutes left, Villanova leads 42-35

CJ Gunn puts up a shot during the second half on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Gunn’s fifth steal resulted in a missed turnaround jumper from the DePaul forward.

Despite a trifecta of three-pointers from the Blue Demons in the half, the Wildcats are shooting 54.5% in the same eight minutes. Poplar and Longino are up to a combined 27 points.

12 minutes to go.

Feb 05, 2025, 9:25 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Chris Riddle, true freshman, steps up

In just his third appearance of the calendar year, freshman guard Chris Riddle steps up big for the Blue Demons with a corner three. It was his first shot attempt since Dec. 17. DePaul trails 35-40.

Feb 05, 2025, 9:21 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Gunn gets fifth steal, can’t capitalize as Villanova holds lead

After the Blue Demons opened up the second half with two straight three-pointers, they have missed seven straight. CJ Gunn’s fifth steal a moment ago resulted in a missed turnaround jumper from the DePaul forward.

Wildcat guard Wooga Poplar has seven points in the half already as Villanova leads 38-32 with 14:53 left to go.

Feb 05, 2025, 9:02 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

At half, Thomas achieves season high in just 12 minutes

A DePaul fan celebrates in the student section on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. The Wildcats lead 29-26 at the end of the first half.

After a three-pointer and a layup, David Thomas has reached a new season high of 11 points in just 12 minutes of play. He is 3-5 from deep, a stark improvement over his season total of 1-11.

The sophomore leads Blue Demon scorers; Gunn is second with five points and three rebounds.

However, The Wildcats lead 29-26 in large part due to guard Jordan Longino, who also has 11 points. Though DePaul has only shot 31% on 11-35 shooting, they have kept it close by forcing nine turnovers and holding Villanova to mediocre shooting (42%).

DePaul is 4-17 against Villanova all-time at home and has only defeated the Wildcats once in the last 15 years.

Feb 05, 2025, 8:47 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Thomas hits back-to-back threes

DePaul guard David Thomas, who has played a combined 13 minutes in the last three games, hits two three-pointers to keep it close as Villanova goes up 21-19.

There have been six lead changes. 4:22 remains.

Feb 05, 2025, 8:36 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Timeout Villanova as DePaul takes the lead

JJ Traynor dunks during the first half of DePaul’s game against Villanova on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. DePaul has only defeated the Wildcats once in the last 15 years.

After a vicious CJ Gunn slam on a fastbreak, Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune calls a timeout with 7:51 remaining in the first half.

It was DePaul’s second straight bucket after a possession in which the Blue Demons collected three offensive rebounds, with NJ Benson finally putting in a putback layup to complete the hectic sequence.

DePaul leads 15-14.

Feb 05, 2025, 8:28 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Blue Demons keep it close despite shooting woes

With 11:39 left in the half, DePaul is 3-14 from the floor and 0-7 from deep. Layden Blocker leads the team with four of DePaul’s six points as the Blue Demons trail by one point.

However, their defense has held the Wildcats to 3-11 shooting and six turnovers. They average only 10 turnovers per game.

Feb 05, 2025, 8:17 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

DePaul forcing turnovers

DePaul forced 4 turnovers over the course of two minutes and 35 seconds but have started slow from the floor (1-8 so far). Villanova leads 5-2 five minutes in.

Feb 05, 2025, 7:56 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Starters announced

Layden Blocker moves around Villanova during the first half of their game on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. Blocker started the game.

DePaul starters:

Isaiah Rivera, guard

Layden Blocker, guard

CJ Gunn, guard

Jacob Meyer, guard

NJ Benson, forward

 

Villanova starters:

Jhamir Brickus, guard

Wooga Poplar, guard

Jordan Longino, guard

Enoch Boakye, forward

Eric Dixon, forward

Feb 05, 2025, 7:48 pm
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorWintrust Arena

Enright out for season, two more key DePaul contributors injured

As The DePaulia’s Nick Palazzolo reported, DePaul guard Conor Enright will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season after it was determined that he would need surgery for a shoulder injury he sustained in December.

Enright leads the team in minutes per game and assists per game.

Troy D’Amico, another Blue Demon that is a perennial starter (22 starts in 23 games) is also out with a right leg injury, while forward David Skogman will miss a third straight game with a lower leg injury. He has started 14 games on the season.

DePaul (2-10) closes out a two-game home stand against a Villanova team (5-6) that dominated the Blue Demons in their last matchup on Jan. 4. The Wildcats won 100-56, their only triple-digit scoring performance to this point, while it was one of DePaul’s two games scoring under 60. However, Villanova has lost five of their last six games after starting 4-1 in conference play.

The Wildcats are led by DI college basketball’s leading scorer, senior forward Eric Dixon (24.2 points per game). He alone has scored 30 or more points in three games this season, while DePaul has not had a player score 30 in a game thus far.

Blue Demon 7-foot forward David Skogman missed his fifth game in DePaul’s win against Seton Hall on Sunday. His status will be updated shortly.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT.

