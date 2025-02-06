Live Updates: DePaul can’t overcome shooting woes in loss to Villanova

DePaul (2-10) closes out a two-game home stand against a Villanova team (5-6) that dominated the Blue Demons in their last matchup on Jan. 4. The Wildcats won 100-56, their only triple-digit scoring performance to this point, while it was one of DePaul’s two games scoring under 60. However, Villanova has lost five of their last six games after starting 4-1 in conference play.

The Wildcats are led by DI college basketball’s leading scorer, senior forward Eric Dixon (24.2 points per game). He alone has scored 30 or more points in three games this season, while DePaul has not had a player score 30 in a game thus far.

Blue Demon 7-foot forward David Skogman missed his fifth game in DePaul’s win against Seton Hall on Sunday. His status will be updated shortly.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT.