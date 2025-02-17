DePaul basketball attendance is ‘on the rebound’

DePaul basketball has had a rocky go of it — for as long as any current DePaul student can remember. A slew of losses has relegated the program to a less-than-ideal position in the eyes of students, fans and the Big East standings. Despite these hardships, not all is lost for the Blue Demons, who are in rebuild mode.

The conversation surrounding DePaul’s basketball program is shifting, as the Blue Demons are off to a better start than in previous seasons — both on the court and in ticket sales.

The women’s team is 12-15 overall and 7-7 in conference play, while the men’s team is 11-14 overall and 2-12 in the Big East.

But are these glimmers of hope drawing fans back to Wintrust Arena? Early signs show the program, and attendance, on the rise.

Student attendance has increased by 20% this season compared to last year, according to Matt Menard, DePaul’s general manager of ticket sales and service.

Under the leadership of DeWayne Peevy, vice president and athletics director, DePaul Athletics is investing heavily in fan experience and student engagement — one of the most notable moves being the hiring of former Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann.

With women’s coach Doug Bruno sidelined with health issues, Jill Pizzotti has taken the helm of the women’s team as interim head coach — a change the team has not seen in decades.

Holtmann’s hiring has sparked a palpable change in expectations for the men’s team. That and an overall heightened interest in women’s basketball nationally may also be helping the women’s team. But how did we get here?

In Tony Stubblefield’s three seasons with the Blue Demons, he ended with an even worse record than David Leitao, his predecessor, with the team losing 82% of games in conference play and 59% overall.

Even so, attendance during Stubblefield’s tenure rose — likely driven by fans returning after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. From the 2021-22 to the 2022-23 season, men’s attendance rose nearly 70%.

This season, attendance is on the upswing again — for both teams. In the women’s team’s three years at Wintrust, they’ve had a peak attendance of 8,305, a record set just weeks ago at the Jan. 29 matchup against UConn. The team’s average attendance is also its highest since moving to Wintrust, at 1,875, compared to 957 in its first year at the arena.

The men’s team home attendance has reached its highest season average since Wintrust’s opening at 3,995 average attendees, according to DePaul Athletics. However, the team has been unable to match its sold-out attendance record against Marquette during the 2022-23 season.

In the few short months of the 2024-25 basketball season, the men’s team has had its best overall performance since Dave Leitao’s 2018-19 season — at 52% wins. Conference play is still lagging, with the team only winning two conference games so far this season.

The most highly-attended men’s home game last season attracted 6,050 fans in a game against Marquette, DePaul’s Big East conference rival to the North. This year, that record was broken by 446 more attendees than the Marquette game — during a matchup against UConn on Jan. 29.

While some success can be attributed to the hiring of Holtmann — and a higher profile for women’s basketball overall — athletics staff has also worked to entice more students, alumni and other fans to DePaul games.

Initiatives on the student side have seen success, according to Nina Goodhue, associate athletic director of marketing and fan experience.

“Our students have some easy wins,” Goodhue said. “I can give you a free shirt, and that’s awesome. That’s the kind of stuff where it’s fun and engaging to meet students where they’re at.”

Ethan Brock, a DePaul junior who has gone to almost every men’s game since he was a freshman, agrees that giveaways make attending an easy choice, even when the team struggles.

“It helps a lot when you’re not as great. It’s just another driving factor to get students to go,” Brock said. “We’re students, we obviously love free stuff, whenever they’re giving out something cool, it’s going to motivate more people to go.”

Even at games that Goodhue expected to have lower attendance — like the Creighton game on Jan. 21, with wind chills below zero — the men’s team still turned out 300 students.

She added that when students show up and create an energetic atmosphere, it boosts the team’s performance, which in turn helps sustain the cycle of engagement.

Brock also pointed to the Creighton game as a bellwether of shifting perceptions about the men’s team.

“(The Creighton game) was one of those nights where it was negative 10 degrees outside, and an 8 p.m. tipoff, and yet we still had a full student section — at least in that bottom section,” Brock said. “It’s a testament to what the team has built so far. Even if we’re not winning, students are showing up because there’s a foundation in the culture.”

Season ticket sales are also looking good.

“It’s the first time in DePaul history where we’ve renewed 90% (of season ticket holders) two seasons in a row since coming to Wintrust,” Menard, the ticket sales manager, said of overall season ticket sales.

The women’s team also has had a record breaking year for ticket sales, surpassing past record revenue for the team.

For the staff focused on bringing in fans, their efforts are not just about immediate success but also about building a strong foundation for the program’s future. When students have a great time, they will want to come back.

“They’re going to want to be season holders in five to 10 years,” Goodhue said. “They’re going to want their kids to come to games with them in 15-20 years.”

