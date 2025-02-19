Chicago’s Little Village on edge amid deportation concerns

In Little Village, a predominantly Latine neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest side, the fear of President Donald Trump’s mass deportations has reshaped the daily life of the immigrant community.

A sense of fear, tension and uncertainty invades many of its residents as they grapple with Trump’s strict immigration policies.

Eladio Gutiérrez Fernández, who has been a street vendor for over two decades on the corner of 26th street, said he worries that ICE will show up while he sells elotes, street corn, in the community.

“Yo me siento incómodo, con miedo y temor,” said Gutiérrez in Spanish. “I feel uncomfortable, with lots of fear.”

Despite these hardships, Gutiérrez, a native from Mexico, continues to go to work every day, relying on his faith in God.

“Uno sale a trabajar y no sabe si va a llegar a la casa o no pero siempre sale uno comendándose en Dios.” he said in Spanish. “You go out to work and you don’t know if you’re going to come home or not, but you always leave believing in God.”

Gutiérrez used to wake up as early as 6 a.m. to prepare his small cart for business. However, amid the ongoing ICE raids, he delayed his start, now waking up as late as 7 a.m. That way there will be more people out.

Gutiérrez has noticed a decline in customers and therefore earnings. He said it may take a long time for business to return to normalcy.

Another immigrant street candy vendor, who chose to remain anonymous for fear of her safety, has worked in Little Village for over 10 years. She voiced similar concerns about the ongoing crisis.

“I’ve noticed fewer customers in the mornings as I stand here with my son,” she said. “People are scared to be out too much, and it’s impacting all of us.”

Originally from a rural village in Ecuador, she and her six-year-old son sell desserts and treats to pay for daily needs.

Street vendors are not the only ones affected by the new reality—commercial business owners in the area are also facing significant challenges that could potentially lead to closures, some said.

Geronima Hernández, owner of the restaurant Tacos y Tamales El Pollo, shared her daily responsibilities and noted a significant decline in business.

“Nos sentimos muy preocupados porque la verdad no hay gente.” Hernández said in Spanish. “We feel very worried because to be honest is there are no people (coming to the restaurant).”

Hernandez said that she feels sad because she still has to pay rent and bills at home. Plus, the business owner worries about her employees because they expect to work a certain number of hours, but there’s not much money to pay them since there are very few customers.

Despite the challenges, she said she wants to stand resilient. However, she said that if conditions don’t improve soon, the restaurant— their sole source of income— may have to close permanently within the next month.

Some business owners said that the spread of fake news and misinformation may be feeding the fearful narrative in the neighborhood.

Efraín Flores, a community member at La Villita Community Church, passed out flyers on February 1, inviting the community to attend a service in which they would provide credible information about ICE raids and deportations.

“People can’t always believe in what is being shared on social media. [Look], businesses have been affected through all of this so as a way to bring everyone together, there will be an online church service to support the immigrant community for safety purposes,” Flores said.

“I want people to know that they are not alone,” he said.

Flores, originally from Gary, Indiana, said his hometown hasn’t been as affected as The Little Village community in Chicago.

“Businesses have been affecting Little Village ever since the raids started,” he said.

“The community is scared, causing panic among our church members.”

Flores added that as a community church member, he goes there not only for the service but also in support of the community and provides as many resources as he can.

As the Trump administration intensifies immigration enforcement in efforts to detain undocumented immigrants, communities such as Little Village face a high level of uncertainty.

In response to these efforts, local advocates emphasize the importance of vigilance and awareness, urging residents to stay informed about essential resources for support, protection and know their rights.

Though fear has become a new reality for residents of Little Village, many vow to adapt and strive to survive.