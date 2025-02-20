DePaul’s new basketball practice facility is delayed one year

DePaul University’s proposed new basketball facility will be delayed at least one year after it was unable to secure a spot on the city council’s agenda for zoning permits, the University said in an email to students and faculty.

DePaul hoped to be able to break ground in June on the new facility. However, the university was not able to get on the city council’s agenda for zoning and permits in time.

The earliest DePaul would be able to break ground on the proposed new facility would be June 2026.

DePaul’s decision to delay the project by a full year will allow the housing, which would have been demolished for the new facility, to remain open for students during the 2025-26 school year

DePaul first announced the plans to build the basketball practice facility in August 2023, but made changes to the facility in April 2024 due to environmental and preservation concerns for the community.

DePaul is hopeful that they can get on the city council’s agenda in the coming months for zoning approval, according to DePaul officials. However, even if DePaul would be approved for zoning and permits in the next few months, they still would not be able break ground until at least June 2026.

If DePaul is able to begin construction on the new facility in June 2026, the project would take a little more than a year to complete, and would be ready to open Fall 2027.

DePaul did not want to wait until proper approval then start construction on the new facility during a school year, leaving the buildings vacant, and not allow students to utilize the housing, a DePaul official told The DePaulia.

The new $60 million basketball practice facility is planned for the northwest corner of North Sheffield Avenue and West Belden Avenue, across the street from Sullivan Athletic Center and McGrath-Phillips Arena.

DePaul said in the email that they have secured $11 million in donor funding for the facility.

43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen announced his support for the project in September, which then allowed the proposal to be sent to the city council for zoning approval.

If DePaul gets zoning approval, the next steps are the proposal will be introduced to the Chicago City Council. Next, the Chicago Plan Commission will hold a public hearing and issue a recommendation on the project. Then, the City Council Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards will hold a public hearing and issue their recommendation for the project. Finally, the City Council will hold a public meeting to vote on the project.