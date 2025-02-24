DePaul Black Student Union Hosts Annual Gala Celebrating Black History and Culture

The energy at DePaul’s Black Student Union Gala soared as DJ Young Scotty took the stage enhancing the dance floor experience. Students filled the space, moving to a mix of hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeat tracks, celebrating through dance and shared joy.

On Friday, Feb.19, DePaul’s Black Student Union (BSU) hosted its annual gala in celebration of Black History Month, bringing together students, faculty and staff for an evening of reflection, cultural appreciation and community-building. The highly anticipated event, which has been a staple at DePaul for over 50 years, provided a vibrant space for attendees to honor Black culture and history through performances, food and meaningful conversations.

This year’s gala welcomed not only DePaul students but also Black students from surrounding universities, fostering a sense of unity and shared experiences across campuses. The night featured a variety of performances, including spoken word poetry, musical acts and dance showcases, each reflecting the rich diversity and resilience of the Black community.

For many students, the gala served as an opportunity to celebrate their identity in a space where they felt truly seen and valued.

“I think it’s great that we have a place where we don’t have to act a certain way — we can just be ourselves,” Darasimi Vankoli, a freshman at Northwestern University, said. “My school has hosted similar events, but nothing quite like this.”

Mikayla Plant, DePaul’s BSU director of social events, emphasized the importance of the gala as a space for both joy and cultural exchange.

“It’s so important for Black students to attend because it’s an opportunity to be around other Black students and have a good time,” Plant said. “But any student can come to the gala. It’s really cool to experience other cultures and have a chance to celebrate Black history in such a meaningful way.”

A key highlight of the evening was the carefully curated selection of soul food, a nod to the culinary traditions that have long been an integral part of Black culture. Guests enjoyed classic dishes such as mac and cheese, collard greens and fried chicken, each carrying deep historical and cultural significance.

“I really appreciated that they served traditional food that ties back to Black culture and experience,” Jemilah Dowuonah, a freshman at Northwestern University, said.

As the night progressed, laughter and cheers echoed through the venue as friends hyped each other up, showcasing everything from smooth two-steps to electrifying footwork. The lively atmosphere encapsulated the essence of the gala — joy, culture and unfiltered self-expression.

The annual gala once again proved to be more than just a celebration — it was a testament to the resilience, creativity and unity of Black students, ensuring that their voices and experiences remain at the heart of DePaul’s campus culture.

As the night came to a close, many attendees expressed gratitude for the community and solidarity fostered by BSU.

“I think it’s so important for BSU to host this event because community is everything, especially with what’s going on in the world right now,” Ashley Long, a DePaul sophomore, said. “I love that we can dress up, feel good and celebrate together in a space that’s just for us.”

