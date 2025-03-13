Live updates: DePaul advances to conference powerhouse Creighton

After a thrilling upset against seven seed Georgetown, the DePaul Blue Demons advance to play No. 2 Creighton in the second round of the Big East Tournament.

Creighton heads to Madison Square Garden after a first-round bye. While the Blue Demons were 4-16 in regular season conference play, the Blue Jays finished 15-5 and beat DePaul by double digits both times they squared off.

Creighton’s leading scorer is 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who leads the Big East in rebounds per game (9) and is second in conference scoring (19.4 points per game).

DePaul finds themselves 12.5-point underdogs tonight but have the advantage of a returning NJ Benson. The forward returned for his first game action since February with 18 points in just 18 minutes. The big man has only played 13 total minutes against Creighton in both games combined due in large part to injury. The way DePaul defends Kalkbrenner may play a large factor in the outcome of this game, Benson being one of the better defensive forwards on the roster.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CST. Follow along for starters, injuries, and key updates as the game develops.