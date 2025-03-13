Live updates: DePaul advances to conference powerhouse Creighton

Creighton wins a thriller at The Garden, inching past DePaul by four points in double overtime.
DePaul fought until the bitter end, but will head home after bowing out in the second round of the Big East Tournament.
Creighton wins a thriller at The Garden, inching past DePaul by four points in double overtime.
DePaul fought until the bitter end, but will head home after bowing out in the second round of the Big East Tournament.
Ty Davis cooly knocks down another pair of clutch free throws. Creighton with the two-possession lead.
Layden Blocker. Again.
83-81 Creighton, 9.9 seconds to go.
Ty Davis, who checked in when Ashworth fouled out, made two free throws to bring the Creighton lead to 83-78.
Creighton has the ball up three points with 53.8 seconds.
After a “double step back” three-pointer reminiscent of James Harden by Rivera, who is up to 48 minutes in this game, Kalkbrenner made a layup to put Creighton up 77-76 with 2:04 remaining in double OT.
DePaul’s resilience in this game has shown no end. We have five more minutes.
Time expiring. Blocker gets into the lane and finishes with the right hand.
One second for Creighton to win it.
73-71 Creighton. 44.6 seconds.
CJ Gunn commits his fifth foul and will head to the bench for the remainder of overtime.
Gunn logged 14 points in 36 minutes and was in foul trouble since the first half.
Somehow, some way, DePaul keeps fighting.
Blocker, who is 4-5 from deep with a team-high 16, hit a three-pointer to cut the Creighton lead to one possession.
57 seconds left.
70-64 Creighton. Less than two minutes to go.
Creighton leads 68-64 with 2:47 remaining in overtime.
Blocker will head to the free throw line. DePaul can tie it at 64 with two made free throws.
Ashworth logged 39 minutes and scored 10 points with five assists.
A three-pointer by Troy D’Amico is blocked by Kalkbrenner and we will have five more minutes of basketball.
DePaul calls timeout with 16.4 to go. Tie game at 62.
Ashworth’s three was multiple feet behind the line.
With 14 on the shot clock and 23.9 remaining, Creighton wants to talk it over.
DePaul’s lead is razor thin; 62-59.
One possession game. Under a minute.
Creighton cuts it to five.
Ashworth also has four.
Both teams have two starters apiece with four fouls.
After a David Thomas acrobatic reverse layup, Creighton immediately responded with a three-pointer from Fedor Zugic. McDermott calls timeout to talk things over.
DePaul’s lead is 62-54 with 1:55 remaining.
DePaul heads to the last media timeout up nine with 3:42 remaining. They will have possession.
DePaul extends to a nine-point lead. Drama in The Garden.
Rivera has 14. DePaul up six.
Kalkbrenner slam. 54-51 DePaul.
Creighton is on a 5-0 run.
Another three-pointer from Blocker. DePaul is shooting 57.1% from the floor. Media timeout.
Gunn has to be really careful. The 14-point man just picked up his fourth foul. Freshman Chris Riddle will check in for Gunn.
The Blue Demons respond to a Creighton run with one of their own, including a fading three-pointer from the corner by Laydon Blocker.
51-40 DePaul with 9:30 to go.
With DePaul’s momentum waning, CJ Gunn lunges for a loose ball and retains possession by calling a timeout.
DePaul’s lead is slipping as Creighton’s three-point percentage improves. The Blue Jays shot 3-14 in the first half from deep and are currently 3-8 in the second frame.
10:48 to go, 46-40 DePaul.
Creighton challenged a defensive foul against Mason Miller after Isaiah Rivera drew a foul against the forward on a layup.
After review, the call stood, resulting in two free throws for Rivera with a chance to put DePaul up double digits once again.
DePaul leads 46-37, 12:12 to go.
Kalkbrenner, on fire with 10 points already in the half, got a layup blocked by Gunn, leading to a transition dunk for Troy D’Amico.
DePaul leads 44-33 at the first media timeout of the second half.
14 minutes to go.
The DePaul lead is now nine with 15 minutes to go.
DePaul leads 36-21 at halftime, making five of their seven three-pointers. That’s a 71.4% mark.
The Blue Demons are also winning the rebounding battle 21 to 16, only allowing three second chance points despite six Creighton offensive rebounds.
Chris Holtmann’s team has seven offensive rebounds of their own, eight second chance points and are shooting 48.4% overall.
Rivera leads Blue Demon scorers with nine points, while Gunn has eight. Gunn will have to be careful, however – he is two fouls away from fouling out.
Gunn hit a wild three-pointer as the shot clock expired moments ago. Freshman Chris Riddle checks in as Gunn now has three fouls.
DePaul takes a timeout leading 33-21 with 30 seconds to go before the break.
Despite a 15-point lead (28-14), DePaul has two key starters in early foul trouble with a third still in the locker room with an injury.
The already injury-plagued Blue Demons have been without day one starters Conor Enright and David Skogman, who both sustained season-ending injuries during the regular season.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls a timeout after a steal and layup by David Thomas put DePaul up 28-11 with 4:37 in the half.
CJ Gunn heads to the bench after picking up an early second foul. He has played 15 minutes.
JJ Traynor, who hobbled to the locker room early in this game, is questionable to return with a left ankle injury, a source says.
DePaul has forced six early turnovers against Creighton’s offense, swarming Kalkbrenner in the paint and clogging passing lanes. Creighton only averages 12.5 turnovers per game.
The Blue Demons have opened up a double-digit lead, 22-11, and have made three of their five three-point attempts.
6:50 remains in the half.
After going 0-8 during a nearly six-minute stretch, Jamiya Neal slashes to the rim to pick it back up for Creighton.
Overall, they are shooting 2-12 and 0-6 from deep.
DePaul leads 11-5 just under nine minutes in.
Benson checks in for the injured Traynor and gets his way in the paint, scoring four straight for DePaul.
Creighton, on the other hand, is shooting 1-10 so far.
The Blue Demon lead is 8-3 with 13:49 remaining this half.
Traynor is limping off the court with the help of two teammates, putting little weight on his left leg. He played 22 minutes last night.
It looks like he will head to the locker room to be evaluated.
DePaul leads 4-2 with 15:58 remaining in the half.
The tip is up and won by the Blue Demons.
DePaul is going to need 40 minutes of quality basketball to take down heavily favored Creighton.
DePaul starters:
G Isaiah Rivera
G Layden Blocker
G CJ Gunn
F Troy D’Amico
F JJ Traynor
Creighton starters:
G Steven Ashworth
G Jamiya Neal
F Jasen Green
F Jackson McAndrew
C Ryan Kalkbrenner
After a thrilling upset against seven seed Georgetown, the DePaul Blue Demons advance to play No. 2 Creighton in the second round of the Big East Tournament.
Creighton heads to Madison Square Garden after a first-round bye. While the Blue Demons were 4-16 in regular season conference play, the Blue Jays finished 15-5 and beat DePaul by double digits both times they squared off.
Creighton’s leading scorer is 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who leads the Big East in rebounds per game (9) and is second in conference scoring (19.4 points per game).
DePaul finds themselves 12.5-point underdogs tonight but have the advantage of a returning NJ Benson. The forward returned for his first game action since February with 18 points in just 18 minutes. The big man has only played 13 total minutes against Creighton in both games combined due in large part to injury. The way DePaul defends Kalkbrenner may play a large factor in the outcome of this game, Benson being one of the better defensive forwards on the roster.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CST. Follow along for starters, injuries, and key updates as the game develops.