Live updates: DePaul advances to conference powerhouse Creighton

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMarch 13, 2025
Giacomo Cain
CJ Gunn defends the ball during the first half during DePaul’s game against Creighton on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. DePaul is in its second round of the Big East Tournament.
Mar 13, 2025, 8:45 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

FINAL, 2OT – Creighton 85, DePaul 81

Giacomo Cain
JJ Traynor walks off the court after DePaul’s loss to Creighton. The final score was 85-81, leaving DePaul out of the tournament.

Creighton wins a thriller at The Garden, inching past DePaul by four points in double overtime.

DePaul fought until the bitter end, but will head home after bowing out in the second round of the Big East Tournament.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:43 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Davis again with the free throws

Ty Davis cooly knocks down another pair of clutch free throws. Creighton with the two-possession lead.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:42 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Blocker banks in another three

Layden Blocker. Again.

83-81 Creighton, 9.9 seconds to go.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:42 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Davis makes clutch free throws

Ty Davis, who checked in when Ashworth fouled out, made two free throws to bring the Creighton lead to 83-78.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:39 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Neal and Blocker trade dunks

Creighton has the ball up three points with 53.8 seconds.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:36 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Kalkbrenner responds to wild Rivera shot

After a “double step back” three-pointer reminiscent of James Harden by Rivera, who is up to 48 minutes in this game, Kalkbrenner made a layup to put Creighton up 77-76 with 2:04 remaining in double OT.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:29 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Double overtime!

DePaul’s resilience in this game has shown no end. We have five more minutes.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:27 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Blocker layup ties it with one second

Time expiring. Blocker gets into the lane and finishes with the right hand.

One second for Creighton to win it.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:25 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Blocker hits free throws

73-71 Creighton. 44.6 seconds.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:24 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Gunn fouls out

CJ Gunn commits his fifth foul and will head to the bench for the remainder of overtime.

Gunn logged 14 points in 36 minutes and was in foul trouble since the first half.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:23 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Blocker hits three, DePaul cuts it to as many

Somehow, some way, DePaul keeps fighting.

Blocker, who is 4-5 from deep with a team-high 16, hit a three-pointer to cut the Creighton lead to one possession.

57 seconds left.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:20 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Kalkbrenner layup extends lead again

70-64 Creighton. Less than two minutes to go.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:17 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Kalkbrenner extends lead to two possessions

Creighton leads 68-64 with 2:47 remaining in overtime.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:13 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Ashworth fouls out

Blocker will head to the free throw line. DePaul can tie it at 64 with two made free throws.

Ashworth logged 39 minutes and scored 10 points with five assists.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:10 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

We. Have. Overtime.

A three-pointer by Troy D’Amico is blocked by Kalkbrenner and we will have five more minutes of basketball.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:07 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Ashworth nails bomb to tie it

DePaul calls timeout with 16.4 to go. Tie game at 62.

Ashworth’s three was multiple feet behind the line.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:06 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Creighton calls timeout with possession

With 14 on the shot clock and 23.9 remaining, Creighton wants to talk it over.

DePaul’s lead is razor thin; 62-59.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:04 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Kalkbrenner layup

One possession game. Under a minute.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:04 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Big three by Zugic

Creighton cuts it to five.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:02 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Kalkbrenner picks up fourth foul

Ashworth also has four.

Both teams have two starters apiece with four fouls.

Mar 13, 2025, 8:01 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Creighton calls timeout after made three-pointer

After a David Thomas acrobatic reverse layup, Creighton immediately responded with a three-pointer from Fedor Zugic. McDermott calls timeout to talk things over.

DePaul’s lead is 62-54 with 1:55 remaining.

Mar 13, 2025, 7:56 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Kalkbrenner fouls Blocker

DePaul heads to the last media timeout up nine with 3:42 remaining. They will have possession.

Mar 13, 2025, 7:53 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

D’Amico with another deep ball

DePaul extends to a nine-point lead. Drama in The Garden.

Mar 13, 2025, 7:52 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Rivera hits big three-pointer

Rivera has 14. DePaul up six.

Mar 13, 2025, 7:50 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

One possession game

Kalkbrenner slam. 54-51 DePaul.

Mar 13, 2025, 7:48 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Traudt cuts it to five with deep ball

Creighton is on a 5-0 run.

Mar 13, 2025, 7:44 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

With 7:47 left, DePaul leads by 10

Another three-pointer from Blocker. DePaul is shooting 57.1% from the floor. Media timeout.

Mar 13, 2025, 7:41 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Gunn picks up fourth foul

Gunn has to be really careful. The 14-point man just picked up his fourth foul. Freshman Chris Riddle will check in for Gunn.

Mar 13, 2025, 7:39 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

DePaul makes four of five

The Blue Demons respond to a Creighton run with one of their own, including a fading three-pointer from the corner by Laydon Blocker.

51-40 DePaul with 9:30 to go.

Mar 13, 2025, 7:35 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Gunn dives on loose ball, calls timeout

With DePaul’s momentum waning, CJ Gunn lunges for a loose ball and retains possession by calling a timeout.

DePaul’s lead is slipping as Creighton’s three-point percentage improves. The Blue Jays shot 3-14 in the first half from deep and are currently 3-8 in the second frame.

10:48 to go, 46-40 DePaul.

Mar 13, 2025, 7:28 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Mason Miller wacked by Rivera, call stands

Creighton challenged a defensive foul against Mason Miller after Isaiah Rivera drew a foul against the forward on a layup.

After review, the call stood, resulting in two free throws for Rivera with a chance to put DePaul up double digits once again.

DePaul leads 46-37, 12:12 to go.

Mar 13, 2025, 7:20 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Blue Demon block and slam

Kalkbrenner, on fire with 10 points already in the half, got a layup blocked by Gunn, leading to a transition dunk for Troy D’Amico.

DePaul leads 44-33 at the first media timeout of the second half.

14 minutes to go.

Mar 13, 2025, 7:18 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Kalkbrenner hits back-to-back three-pointers

The DePaul lead is now nine with 15 minutes to go.

Mar 13, 2025, 6:55 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Halftime – DePaul maintains double-digit lead

Giacomo Cain
A fan celebrates from the stands on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. DePaul stayed in the lead against Creighton in the first half.

DePaul leads 36-21 at halftime, making five of their seven three-pointers. That’s a 71.4% mark.

The Blue Demons are also winning the rebounding battle 21 to 16, only allowing three second chance points despite six Creighton offensive rebounds.

Chris Holtmann’s team has seven offensive rebounds of their own, eight second chance points and are shooting 48.4% overall.

Rivera leads Blue Demon scorers with nine points, while Gunn has eight. Gunn will have to be careful, however – he is two fouls away from fouling out.

Mar 13, 2025, 6:50 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Gunn picks up third

Gunn hit a wild three-pointer as the shot clock expired moments ago. Freshman Chris Riddle checks in as Gunn now has three fouls.

DePaul takes a timeout leading 33-21 with 30 seconds to go before the break.

Mar 13, 2025, 6:43 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Blocker picks up second foul, DePaul flirts with foul trouble

Giacomo Cain
Layden Blocker defends the ball during the first half on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. Blocker picked up a second foul.

Despite a 15-point lead (28-14), DePaul has two key starters in early foul trouble with a third still in the locker room with an injury.

The already injury-plagued Blue Demons have been without day one starters Conor Enright and David Skogman, who both sustained season-ending injuries during the regular season.

Mar 13, 2025, 6:40 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Gunn commits second foul, Thomas transition layup

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls a timeout after a steal and layup by David Thomas put DePaul up 28-11 with 4:37 in the half.

CJ Gunn heads to the bench after picking up an early second foul. He has played 15 minutes.

Mar 13, 2025, 6:37 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Traynor questionable to return

JJ Traynor, who hobbled to the locker room early in this game, is questionable to return with a left ankle injury, a source says.

Mar 13, 2025, 6:33 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Creighton heads to timeout with six turnovers

Giacomo Cain
Jamiya Neal dribbles the ball during DePaul’s game against Creighton on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. Creighton’s overall record this season is 22-9.

DePaul has forced six early turnovers against Creighton’s offense, swarming Kalkbrenner in the paint and clogging passing lanes. Creighton only averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Blue Demons have opened up a double-digit lead, 22-11, and have made three of their five three-point attempts.

6:50 remains in the half.

Mar 13, 2025, 6:22 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Creighton finally cuts drought

After going 0-8 during a nearly six-minute stretch, Jamiya Neal slashes to the rim to pick it back up for Creighton.

Overall, they are shooting 2-12 and 0-6 from deep.

DePaul leads 11-5 just under nine minutes in.

Mar 13, 2025, 6:17 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Benson gets two quick buckets

Benson checks in for the injured Traynor and gets his way in the paint, scoring four straight for DePaul.

Creighton, on the other hand, is shooting 1-10 so far.

The Blue Demon lead is 8-3 with 13:49 remaining this half.

Mar 13, 2025, 6:14 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Injury timeout – JJ Traynor

Giacomo Cain
JJ Traynor kneels during the first half following an injury on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. Due to his injury, he will not return to the game.

Traynor is limping off the court with the help of two teammates, putting little weight on his left leg. He played 22 minutes last night.

It looks like he will head to the locker room to be evaluated.

DePaul leads 4-2 with 15:58 remaining in the half.

Mar 13, 2025, 6:05 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Tipoff

The tip is up and won by the Blue Demons.

DePaul is going to need 40 minutes of quality basketball to take down heavily favored Creighton.

Mar 13, 2025, 5:43 pm
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMadison Square Garden

Starters announced for tonight’s matchup

Giacomo Cain
NJ Benson, Layden Blocker and David Thomas line up for the pledge of allegiance before DePaul’s game on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. DePaul’s overall record this season is 14-18.

DePaul starters:

G Isaiah Rivera

G Layden Blocker

G CJ Gunn

F Troy D’Amico

F JJ Traynor

 

Creighton starters:

G Steven Ashworth

G Jamiya Neal

F Jasen Green

F Jackson McAndrew

C Ryan Kalkbrenner

After a thrilling upset against seven seed Georgetown, the DePaul Blue Demons advance to play No. 2 Creighton in the second round of the Big East Tournament.

Creighton heads to Madison Square Garden after a first-round bye. While the Blue Demons were 4-16 in regular season conference play, the Blue Jays finished 15-5 and beat DePaul by double digits both times they squared off.

Creighton’s leading scorer is 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who leads the Big East in rebounds per game (9) and is second in conference scoring (19.4 points per game).

DePaul finds themselves 12.5-point underdogs tonight but have the advantage of a returning NJ Benson. The forward returned for his first game action since February with 18 points in just 18 minutes. The big man has only played 13 total minutes against Creighton in both games combined due in large part to injury. The way DePaul defends Kalkbrenner may play a large factor in the outcome of this game, Benson being one of the better defensive forwards on the roster.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CST. Follow along for starters, injuries, and key updates as the game develops.

About the Contributor
Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports Editor
Ryan is a Senior Sports Communication major at DePaul. He enjoys playing basketball and his guitar in his free time. Contact Ryan: [email protected]