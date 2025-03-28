Women’s basketball head coach Doug Bruno steps down

Doug Bruno, DePaul women’s basketball head coach for 39 years, announced Friday that he is stepping down, according to a university press release.

Bruno has been with DePaul for decades. He first came to DePaul as a student himself, playing under Ray Meyer from 1969-1973.

“I owe my professional athletic life to DePaul University, starting with Coach Ray Meyer offering me a basketball scholarship in 1968 … DePaul University has been my home for 44 years,” Bruno said.

Bruno finishes his coaching career with a 786-405 (.660) record. His win total ranks 18th all-time in Division I women’s basketball history.

Bruno also earned 25 NCAA Tournament appearances and has 19 conference titles. Throughout his career, a total of 15 DePaul players were drafted by the WNBA, including WNBA All-Star and two-time Sixth Player of the Year, Allie Quigley.

He is a five-time conference Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

“Doug Bruno’s extraordinary impact on DePaul University and the game of women’s basketball is nothing short of legendary,” said Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy. “For nearly four decades, Doug has been the heart and soul of our program, elevating it to national prominence while setting a standard of excellence that transcends wins and losses.”

Bruno’s last year of coaching was in the 2023-24 season. He was out this past season due to a medical incident in September. Associate head coach Jill Pizzotti stepped in as the interim head coach.

Bruno will begin a new chapter in his lifetime of service to DePaul as the Special Assistant to the Vice President/Director of Athletics for women’s basketball, effective May 1.

A national search for DePaul’s next head coach will begin immediately. They will hire a new women’s basketball coach without using a search firm, a source told The DePaulia.

DePaul is targeting candidates with head coaching experience and plan to make a quick decision because of the college basketball calendar.

“Doug Bruno has left an indelible mark on DePaul University and the world of women’s basketball,” said DePaul President Robert Manuel. “He built a program that became a national powerhouse while shaping generations of student-athletes with integrity, passion, and purpose … We are profoundly grateful for his continued service to DePaul and for the enduring legacy he leaves in our community and beyond.”

