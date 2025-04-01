Summer ed header
Live updates: DePaul falls to Cincinnati in first round of Crown Tournament

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske and Jaydi VasquezApril 1, 2025
Jaydi Vasquez
CJ Gunn jumps for a shot during the first half of DePaul’s game against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. DePaul is one of four Big East teams participating in the Crown tournament.
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Final – DePaul 61, Cincinnati 83

Jaydi Vasquez
Cincinnati celebrates their win from the bench on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The final score of the game was 61-83, with DePaul losing and heading back to Chicago.

DePaul will head back to Chicago after a first-round exit in the College Basketball Crown Invitational, losing 61-83.

CJ Gunn led the way for the Blue Demons with 16 points. NJ Benson added 15 to go along with nine rebounds and two blocks.

Cincinnati had six players score in double figures.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Holtmann on next season

Jaydi Vasquez
Cincinnati catches the ball while CJ Gunn and Isaiah Rivera jump to guard on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Gunn led the way for the Blue Demons with 16 points.

Holtmann said priority No. 1 when the portal opened March 24 was to retain players like NJ Benson. He also said the timing of the transfer portal “probably needs to change” but that he will “leave that for other people.”

This season’s transfer portal has been a point of contention since it opened on March 24, before even the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament.

Despite the timing of the portal in conjunction with the Crown, he said, “I feel really good … to be able to, more than anything else, compete like we did in the Big East Tournament, to play the way we did at the end of the year … I feel really, really good.”

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Holtmann on Blocker

Holtmann said “by all accounts … it looks good” about Blocker’s arm injury, though further evaluation is needed.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Benson on what DePaul means to him

Benson first commented on what DePaul means to him beyond financial incentive.

“It’s about being home, being like a family. Everybody has accepted me. The fans have, the coaches have … they just make it feel like home, and I feel wanted. And for me, that’s bigger than money.”

Benson commented on how close he and DePaul’s core of Blocker and Gunn are. The three of them have all announced they are coming back and forming to core of next season’s group.

“It’s really big to have those two guys back, for sure, and we tried to retain what we could, but … some people just go for other stuff.”

Benson said he would do “whatever coach needs me to do” to help the recruiting effort in the transfer portal.

Rivera added that, despite being out of eligibility, “anybody could ask me, and I’ll tell them the truth and how good of an experience it is to play under coach Holtmann.”

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Blocker walked off court

Jaydi Vasquez
Layden Blocker listens to Chris Holtmann during a timeout in the second half on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Blocker walked off the court with an arm injury but according to Holtmann, everything looks good.

Blocker has been taken to the locker room. DePaul is down to seven players, for now.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Blocker takes a massive fall, clutches left arm

DePaul guard Layden Blocker went up for a layup, took a lot of contact, and landed directly on his left arm. He is being attended to now and has been on the ground for more than a minute.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Cincinnati is red hot

Jaydi Vasquez
Day Day Thomas plans his next move while dribbling on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Cincinnati had six players score in double figures.

Cincinnati has made four of their last five from deep

The lead is now 74-47 with 5:58 remaining.

Cincinnati is 8-20 from deep (40%).

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Three-pointer, steal, offensive rebound, three-pointer

Jaydi Vasquez
DePaul watches the game from the sidelines during the second half on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. “I feel really good … to be able to, more than anything else, compete like we did in the Big East Tournament, to play the way we did at the end of the year,” Holtmann said about next season.

Cincinnati goes up 23.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Call stands – James makes free throws

Cincinnati extends their lead to 16.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Foul on Rivera under review

Jaydi Vasquez
Isaiah Rivera fights for possession while Simas Lukošius, left, and Day Day Thomas block on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Rivera made two straight three-pointers early in the second half.

A foul on DePaul’s Isaiah Rivera is under review for a potential flagrant.

Rivera clipped the top of Jizzle James’s head.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

DePaul sees bottom of the net

Jaydi Vasquez
NJ Benson jumps to the basket for a shot during the second half on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Benson scored 15 points.

After starting 1-11 from deep, DePaul makes two straight three-pointers from Isaiah Rivera, followed by a Benson block going into a media timeout at the 12-minute mark.

DePaul cuts the deficit to 16.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Bearcats are rolling

The 9.5-point favorites going into this game are really creating separation.

Cincinnati forward Aziz Bandaogo missed an and-one free throw, but Dan Skillings Jr. swooped in for the putback to complete a four-point swing.

Bandaogo was fouled on an alley-oop reverse finish off of an 11th DePaul turnover.

Cincinnati leads 50-32 with 14:20 remaining.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Second half polar opposite of first

Both teams have combined for 8-13 from the floor, a stark difference from the combined 4-17 start to the game.

With both offenses heating up, DePaul trails 32-44 as Cincinnati has already hit two three-pointers in the frame.

15:49 remains in this one.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Cincinnati 33, DePaul 23 at half

Jaydi Vasquez
Layden Blocker shouts during a timeout during the first half on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. DePaul fell behind Cincinnati at half-time, with a score of 33-23.

DePaul falls behind double-digits after a 32% shooting performance in the first half. They are 1-11 from three-point range (9%).

Despite the poor shooting from deep, major factors in this game has been offensive rebounding and turnovers. Cincinnati has nine second chance points off of six offensive rebounds while the Blue Demons have committed eight turnovers leading to 10 Bearcat points off turnovers.

Cincinnati leads 33-23 with 20 minutes to go.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Dry spell leads to Holtmann timeout

Jaydi Vasquez
Dan Skillings Jr. fights for the ball while Théo Pierre-Justin tries to block on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Crown tournament started on March 31st.

Head coach Chris Holtmann calls a DePaul timeout after a two-minute scoring drought which included two missed three-pointers and two missed free throws in three attempts by Rivera.

DePaul falls behind nine points as Cincinnati leads 26-17 with 4:05 remaining in the half.

The Blue Demons are shooting 1-9 from deep.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

7:09, Blue Demons keeping it close

After giving up Cincinnati’s first three-pointer, DePaul responds with a putback by Benson and a wide-open dunk by Gunn.

Cutting it to a three-point deficit, DePaul now trails 16-19 with seven minutes left.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Sixth lead change

Jaydi Vasquez
A DePaul fan cheers in the stands during the first half on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Prior to the Crown tournament, DePaul has won three of their last five games.

Cincinnati heads to a media timeout making four straight shots to take the lead back, 14-12.

There have already been six lead changes.

10:29 remains in the half.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

DePaul going to bench early

Jaydi Vasquez
Chris Holtmann talks with Layden Blocker on the sidelines on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Blocker announced that he will be playing with DePaul next season.

Just eight minutes into the game, every available DePaul player has logged minutes.

Rivera hits a drifting three-pointer to take the lead 12-10 with 11:40 remaining in the half.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

4-17 combined start

Jaydi Vasquez
Simas Lukošius dribbles down the court while Chris Riddle tries to get in front on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. DePaul averages 72.8 points per game.

Over the first four minutes, neither team has gotten a rhythm on offense, shooting a combined 23.5% overall. Benson has all four DePaul points, hitting a mid-range jumper and an and-one layup, missing the following free throw.

Cincinnati leads 5-4 at the first media timeout with 15:09 remaining.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Tipoff

Tip is won by the Bearcats and we are under way.

Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Starters announced

DePaul has eight players available, including these five starters:

  • Isaiah Rivera, guard
  • Layden Blocker, guard
  • CJ Gunn, guard
  • Troy D’Amico, forward
  • NJ Benson, forward

David Thomas, Chris Riddle and Theo Pierre-Justin will be available off the bench.

None of Cincinnati’s players have entered the transfer portal, and all players are available. Here are the starters for the Bearcats:

  • Day Day Thomas, guard
  • Jizzle James, guard
  • Josh Reed, guard
  • Dillon Mitchell, forward
  • Aziz Bandaogo, center
Byline photo of Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports EditorMGM Grand Garden Arena

Officials announced

This afternoon’s officials are Tim Clougherty, James Ford and Tommy Johnson.

Down to eight rotation players in a college basketball world in which the transfer portal opened last week, DePaul men’s basketball will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Las Vegas to open their College Basketball Crown tournament play. The Crown, introduced this year, is a 16-team single-elimination tournament spanning from yesterday, March 31 to Saturday, April 6.

Three Blue Demons have entered the transfer portal since it opened on March 24 – Conor Enright, Jacob Meyer and JJ Traynor – and will not be available. The DePaulia reported Monday that guard David Thomas plans to enter the portal after DePaul’s tournament run ends and will play.

Cincinnati heads to Las Vegas as favorites to win the Crown (+400) while DePaul is last in betting odds (+11000). The Bearcats finished 18-15, 7-13 in the Big 12, finishing 12th in the conference. Notable victories this season came against then-No. 22 Dayton as well as NCAA Tournament teams Xavier, BYU and Baylor. DePaul comes in with momentum, pulling the only major upset of the Big East Tournament against Georgetown and taking Creighton to double overtime before bowing out on March 13.

Cincinnati has lost three of their last five games, while DePaul has won three of their last four.

The last time DePaul played in a non-conference postseason tournament was in 2019 when they took part in the College Basketball Invitational (CBI), making it all the way to the championship where they lost in three games to South Florida.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CST. Follow along live for developments during and after the game.

Ryan Hinske
Ryan Hinske, Sports Editor
Ryan is a Senior Sports Communication major at DePaul. He enjoys playing basketball and his guitar in his free time. Contact Ryan: [email protected]