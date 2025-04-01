Live updates: DePaul falls to Cincinnati in first round of Crown Tournament

Down to eight rotation players in a college basketball world in which the transfer portal opened last week, DePaul men’s basketball will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Las Vegas to open their College Basketball Crown tournament play. The Crown, introduced this year, is a 16-team single-elimination tournament spanning from yesterday, March 31 to Saturday, April 6.

Three Blue Demons have entered the transfer portal since it opened on March 24 – Conor Enright, Jacob Meyer and JJ Traynor – and will not be available. The DePaulia reported Monday that guard David Thomas plans to enter the portal after DePaul’s tournament run ends and will play.

Cincinnati heads to Las Vegas as favorites to win the Crown (+400) while DePaul is last in betting odds (+11000). The Bearcats finished 18-15, 7-13 in the Big 12, finishing 12th in the conference. Notable victories this season came against then-No. 22 Dayton as well as NCAA Tournament teams Xavier, BYU and Baylor. DePaul comes in with momentum, pulling the only major upset of the Big East Tournament against Georgetown and taking Creighton to double overtime before bowing out on March 13.

Cincinnati has lost three of their last five games, while DePaul has won three of their last four.

The last time DePaul played in a non-conference postseason tournament was in 2019 when they took part in the College Basketball Invitational (CBI), making it all the way to the championship where they lost in three games to South Florida.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CST. Follow along live for developments during and after the game.