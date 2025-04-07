Life on track DeJamz

Jake and I, one half of the DePaulia management team, are on a combined 60 mg of Prozac. If our texts were ever leaked, you wouldn’t even want to look because of the daily crashouts that occur between the two of us. We freak out about not getting jobs, studying, grocery shopping, boys — you name it. But we’ve decided as we enter our new quarter, specifically my last quarter as a college student (brb crying, sobbing, hyperventilating), that it’s time to stop messing around. Let’s get our life on track, Jake! Or at least try our best, because why else are we supporting big pharma for our antidepressants? — Lucia

"Why do you feel so down?" by Declan McKenna (Jake) I wrapped up my winter quarter with the unfortunate bout of strep throat. What does one do when confined to a sickbed, hopped up on Sudafed? Well, naturally, I was forced to confront every anxious thought that had been buried under the weight of my usual distractions. No longer buffered by the constant buzz of external stimulation, it all came flooding in. I’ve often been asked if I keep myself so busy to avoid my feelings, and, well… it seems there’s some truth to that. But my respite in the darkness of my lowly studio on Belmont was a playlist from all the way back of high school. Hearing this song again didn't necessarily make me feel better — but the nostalgia helped me shed the funk, and hit spring back on track. "Henny n Runtz" by HiTech (Lucia) It is my last quarter of college. My playlists are a mess. You will find Detroit techno song “Henny n Runtz” immediately followed by the most heartbreaking Big Thief songs. But if it’s one thing I’m telling myself: That’s okay! I’m encouraging a quarter of not being too hard on myself, and allowing for a perfect combination of extreme techno juxtaposed with my sad girl music. I no longer have to explain, I’m just going to listen. Unfortunately a post of this song on my Instagram story led to a barrage of messages by men appalled that I knew this song. That isn’t really reading “life on track,” but I put my hands up. "Marvelous" by Wallows (Jake) If anything, I'm a creature of habit, and part of my daily routine is playing the Spotify “This is Wallows” playlist while I'm in the shower. I’m not entirely sure how this became the anthem of getting ready for class but here we are. Maybe it’s a way of manifesting, finally seeing the band perform at Lollapalooza — I digress. The upbeat and chaotic track sets me on the right path to take on the day, even if I “wish things could be simple as they used to be.” "Supercut" by Lorde (Jake) Lest I forget: spring quarter is the final stepping stone toward summer break! A month from now, we’ll be basking in sunny days — some of them, of course, spent in the basement of the DePaul Center putting together this lovely newspaper — as we enter the final stretch of classes. Few artists capture the rush of early-20s chaos and joy like Lorde does on “Melodrama.” So here’s to the memories we make this quarter (assuming we keep it together, try our best, get back on track, etc.). May they all be a supercut. "Dabke Juke" by Nanoos, AKU, Constantine (Lucia) I’m a big proponent of working hard and playing hard, as many at The DePaulia are probably aware of judging by my condition on early mornings in the office. I can blame that partly on Chicago-Detroit DJ Nanoos. Getting your life on track doesn’t have to mean silly self care procedures or cliche monthly goals. It can also mean doing things with your friends that make you happy, and whether it’s a night with Nanoos at Podlasie Club, or just a listen in your headphones, this mix is sure to remind you of that. "Bravado" by Lorde (Lucia) If there’s one thing that will be in a Jake and Lucia DeJamz, it’s two Lorde songs. From Lorde’s earliest released works, “Bravado” reminds me of a simpler time of road trips to Canada with my family while listening to music on my blue iPod nano. As I approach this (terrifying) milestone in my life, I will attempt to remember the little girl who got me here and who continues to push me to be the best version of myself. Self-love is imperative to getting your life on track, and is a constant battle for the Prozac posey.

