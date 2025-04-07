Summer ed header
Life on track DeJamz

Lucia Preziosi and Jake CoxApril 7, 2025

Jake and I, one half of the DePaulia management team, are on a combined 60 mg of Prozac. If our texts were ever leaked, you wouldn’t even want to look because of the daily crashouts that occur between the two of us. We freak out about not getting jobs, studying, grocery shopping, boys — you name it. But we’ve decided as we enter our new quarter, specifically my last quarter as a college student (brb crying, sobbing, hyperventilating), that it’s time to stop messing around. Let’s get our life on track, Jake! Or at least try our best, because why else are we supporting big pharma for our antidepressants? — Lucia

