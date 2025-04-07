DePaul adds a second forward via transfer portal

DePaul has landed another transfer portal edition, sophomore forward Jeremy Lorenz from Wofford per his social media.

Lorenz is 6’8 and 220 lbs, and a native of Brillion, Wisconsin.

He averaged 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 35 games this past season, making 12 starts for the Terriers.

Lorenz attempted 66.2% of his shots from two point range this past season, and 66.3% of his shots for his career. He attempted 68 three-point shots, and converted 31% of them.

Lorenz was most successful offensively with his shots around the basket, converting 63.5% of his shots from near the basket per FastModel Sports.

Wofford played Tennessee in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Lorenz had 12 points on 4-6 shooting, four rebounds, and three assists against the Volunteers in 25 minutes.

Chris Holtmann said that next year’s team has to be bigger in size. With the editions of Lorenz and Tulane’s Kaleb Banks, both of whom are 6 ‘8, DePaul is prioritizing size in building the 2025-26 DePaul roster.

DePaul has lost guards David Thomas, Jacob Meyer, Conor Enright, and forward JJ Traynor to the transfer portal. Guard Isaiah Rivera, forwards David Skogman and Troy D’Amico have exhausted their eligibility. With the edition of Lorenz, that currently brings DePaul’s roster size to 12 players for next season.