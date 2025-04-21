DePaul’s Faith Unfiltered event explores the intersection of faith, literature and personal belief with Professor Paula McQuade

Paula McQuade, anEnglish Renaissance literature and early modern women writers professor at DePaul, spoke candidly about her own faith journey, addressing questions of doubt, resilience and the role of spirituality in everyday life at “Faith Unfiltered: Why I Still Believe in God,” an event hosted by DePaul University Catholic Ministry on April 15.

McQuade’s story resonated with the audience, underscoring the tension between the beauty of faith and the difficult questions that arise in times of personal loss. McQuade explained how, for her, these moments of doubt were not signs of weakness, but of growth. They prompted her to revisit and reaffirm the core aspects of her faith, grounding her beliefs in something deeper than simply tradition.

“Faith Unfiltered” is part of an ongoing series at DePaul aimed at fostering open dialogue around religion and spirituality. The event was held on campus and invited students and faculty to engage with personal stories of belief in a space free from judgment or pressure.

In addition to sharing personal reflections, McQuade incorporated insights from her academic expertise, drawing connections between her faith and the works of iconic writers such as Shakespeare and Milton. These early authors often dealt with themes of divine justice, the struggle with doubt and the search for redemption, topics that deeply resonate with McQuade’s own spiritual journey.

These literary influences provided a rich backdrop for McQuade’s reflections on the intersection of faith, literature and the ongoing search for meaning in the modern world.

“It’s good to have conversations like this because some students aren’t always having deep conversations like this,” Michelle Province, student assistant at the Catholic studies department said. “It’s great because some people might not know too much about God so events like this really give people perspective.”

Throughout the evening, McQuade shared personal reflections on the complexities of maintaining faith, particularly in moments of hardship. She discussed the way in which she maintained her faith through moments of hardship emphasizing that questioning can often strengthen, rather than weaken, faith.

“While I’d love for people to become believers, that’s not really what this is, I’d just like to give students a place to have these conversations,” McQuade said.

McQuade spoke about how experiences of doubt and hardship have influenced her faith, explaining that even during painful and uncertain times, asking difficult questions helped her form a deeper connection to her beliefs. She specifically remembered a moment when her mother, while in hospice care, turned to her and asked what happens after death, seeking reassurance and understanding.

“That moment — it was terrifying, … and somehow, I answered. I don’t know how I did it, but I said, ‘No, Mom. There is something.’ And then I quoted Paul: ‘For now, we see in a mirror dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully,” McQuade said.

As the evening drew to a close, attendees were invited to reflect on their own beliefs and engage in discussions about the role of faith in their lives. “Faith Unfiltered: Why I Still Believe in God” provided an opportunity to discuss spirituality in a modern context, encouraging everyone to embrace their doubts, reflect on their experiences, and find strength in their journey of faith.

“I’m not sure if I still believe in God, but I think talking and having discussions like this will help me strengthen my faith,” DePaul junior Khushi Agrawal, who attended the event, said.

