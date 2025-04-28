Sorcerer Lucas Lona summons a world of witchcraft

The book-lined walls of Malliway Bros. Magic and Witchcraft lead directly to the register where Lucas Lona stands helping patrons and organizing inventory. Spellbooks, candles and crystals fill the shelves while traces of incense permeate the air and animal bones lie on tables.

Lona, a sorcerer, started working at Malliway Bros. in 2022. He offers several services from ritual work to demon identification, where Lona uses his demonology skills to determine if one has a demonic presence in their life and the demon’s intentions. The Rogers Park shop also has magic workshops and services for practitioners and newcomers alike.

When detailing the different titles one can have in the world of witchcraft, Lona said figuring out the answers of the universe is what makes him feel like a mage.

“When I’m out and about helping people, I’m in my sorcerer clothes,” Lona said.

As a child, Lona was not raised religious but was drawn to books full of cryptids and spirits.

“Growing up, I was very orderly … ‘I’m going to do my homework and be a good, little, happy ray of sunshine,’” said Lona, who grew up in suburban Bolingbrook, Illinois. “I think in college, I was looking for a challenge to that.”

Lona’s interest in the supernatural never went away. While studying film at Columbia College Chicago, he found himself drawn to the 1977 “Necronomicon.” The book, written by an author credited only as ‘Simon,’ is a grimoire, a manual of magic for those who practice witchcraft.

Lona said he devoured this 300-page magic manual in a day and a half.

“My life definitely changed from that point,” Lona said. “My goal was to figure out what they were talking about.”

By 2017, Lona fully delved into witchcraft by studying the Satanic Bible and learning about Wicca. Lona has since garnered a following of over 70,000 people on “witchtok,” the community of magic practitioners on TikTok. Lona said he noticed a lack of demon magic on witchtok and decided to make videos about his practice, stressing the importance of witchcraft accessibility.

“I feel like in social media everyone has to be public and dish out hundreds of dollars to feel like they are legitimate,” Lona said. “And that is not the case. … I wish folks were a little more careful with themselves.”

Lona’s partner, Stephanie White, who often goes by “Snow” in the magic world, appreciates how Lona practices his craft.

“It’s a whole different world with his magic. It’s very healthy,” White said. “He doesn’t subscribe to toxic masculinity.”

On TikTok, Lona mainly posts explanatory occultist content and short spellwork videos. One of his most-viewed videos is of Lona performing a “satanic baptism,” a reversal ritual for people who were baptized at a young age against their will. His online presence gives viewers an insight into his work that is otherwise kept private.

“He must have been a professor in a past life,” White said.

White and Lona met at Malliway Bros. in 2022. White, who has been practicing since 2010, mainly focuses on love magic.

Lona’s friend Gus Stuart, an occultist, also finds Lona’s perspective on magic refreshing.

“He does a lot of very dark magic … but he, himself, is a very wholesome, goofy, wonderful person to spend time with,” Stuart said. “I really appreciate that he lives life in that balance.”

Stuart and Lona are frequent collaborators, currently working on an occultist book review podcast. Stuart said the duo occasionally practices magic together, which is a rare relationship to have in the magic world.

“You have to find people who don’t think you’re crazy, for your mental health’s sake,” Stuart said.

Stuart said there are days when practitioners have their doubts, but having reconfirming moments within their work makes everything “crystal clear, at least for a few moments.”

Lona said he has seen many of his magical successes manifest in the material world. When his friends only had a few days to move business locations, for instance, he said he used his demon dictionary to whip up a demon pact. His friends got a place for their business the next morning.

Other times, Lona’s confidence can waiver.

“Healthy skepticism is really important. Imposter syndrome is a lot more common in this field,” Lona said. “We’re working in a world that you cannot see most of the time.”

Lona said it is important to keep challenging yourself because too many successful spells can make a sorcerer feel over confident.

“I think fear is a fantastic tool when applied correctly,” Lona said. “If a sorcerer is not afraid every once in while with what they have done, they are either on autopilot … or might be getting too big of an ego.”

Three years ago, Lona was doing a ritual on a foggy Saturday night. Using Pepsi as a libation, a liquid offering to a spirit, he walked around a church counterclockwise three times.

What happened next scared him.

“I was conjuring the devil at the churchyard and walking them home with me … so then I could continue to work at the altar,” Lona said. “I was told in my mind, ‘Walk home. Don’t look back.’”

Putting his hood up, Lona walked home, spotting three dogs together, a symbol of the goddess Hecate. He then heard hooves clopping behind him. Then there was snarling.

“I don’t know if in the material world this was like some guy tweaking out or something,” Lona said. “But whatever happens that you perceive in the ritual is what happens.”

As he walked home, Lona said the devil tempted him to make stops. Ignoring the distractions, Lona got to work in his apartment and continued the ritual.

“The devil delivered by the end of the year,” Lona said, preferring to keep his magic private, not elaborating on what he was asking for.

To Lona, magic looks different for everyone, including what title they use as a practitioner. Lona often goes by “sorcerer” but occasionally has gone by “magician” as a nod to his longtime interest in sleight of hand tricks.

“You have a ritual setup in ceremonial magic, but you also have a setup in stage magic,” Lona said. “The stage magician makes it look like a coin turns into a card, a card turns into a bird … the ritual magician takes that symbolism to change this bird into travel.”

Lona, with a glint in his eyes that shows his passion for his work, said he is thankful he can be a full-time sorcerer.

“I feel like anyone can be a practitioner,” he said. “If someone stayed patient and was willing to feel silly and understand how you’ll never learn everything … (and) really put in the work, I think anyone could become this.”

