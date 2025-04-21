DePaul lands 7’2” center from the transfer portal

DePaul has landed 7’2” 220 lbs center Khaman Maker from St. John’s via the transfer portal, he announced on his Instagram.

Maker is from Juban, South Sudan.

Maker was expected to redshirt the 2024-25 season to preserve four years of eligibility, but he made his collegiate debut versus DePaul on Dec. 17 where he played three minutes. That effectively ended his ability to maintain four years of eligibility. He will join DePaul with three years left of eligibility.

Maker played high school basketball for SFBA Trinity Prep in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Maker was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school. He had six Division I offers: from Mizzou, Arizona State, BYU, Columbia, St. John’s and University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He also took part in the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 camp in 2023, where he ranked No. 9 overall with a 63.2% shooting percentage.

Maker is known for his defensive prowess and his shot blocking ability. Maker took part in the 2023 Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Peach Jam as a member of the Oakland Soldiers. The Peach Jam tournament is regarded as one of the nations top high school tournaments. Maker averaged 6.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots per game in the event.

Maker was the 18th ranked center and the 131st ranked player in the class of 2024 per On3.com.

In a player profile piece for St. John’s Red Storm TV, Maker’s teammates described him as a “very funny person” and that he’s “always messing around.”

Maker becomes the tallest player on the DePaul 2025-26 roster at 7’2”, beating out incoming freshman, 7’1” Isaiah Medina.

The Blue Demons roster currently stands at 15 players for next season.

